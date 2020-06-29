All apartments in Fountain Valley
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:34 AM

11671 Rosemary Avenue

11671 Rosemary Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11671 Rosemary Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great single story house located in a cul-de-sac with a nice open floor plan. New carpet through-out and fresh paint. Laminate flooring in the kitchen, attached 2 car garage, enclosed patio, and much much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11671 Rosemary Avenue have any available units?
11671 Rosemary Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 11671 Rosemary Avenue have?
Some of 11671 Rosemary Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11671 Rosemary Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11671 Rosemary Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11671 Rosemary Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11671 Rosemary Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 11671 Rosemary Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11671 Rosemary Avenue offers parking.
Does 11671 Rosemary Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11671 Rosemary Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11671 Rosemary Avenue have a pool?
No, 11671 Rosemary Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11671 Rosemary Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11671 Rosemary Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11671 Rosemary Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11671 Rosemary Avenue has units with dishwashers.
