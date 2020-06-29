11671 Rosemary Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Fountain Valley
Great single story house located in a cul-de-sac with a nice open floor plan. New carpet through-out and fresh paint. Laminate flooring in the kitchen, attached 2 car garage, enclosed patio, and much much more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
