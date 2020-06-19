All apartments in Fountain Valley
10920 San Leon Avenue
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:55 AM

10920 San Leon Avenue

10920 San Leon Avenue · (714) 366-5292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10920 San Leon Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1520 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
A wonderful opportunity to live in the Green Valley Community located in Fountain Valley. This beautiful home includes 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms and Approx, 1520 sqft living space. Neighborhood amenities include swimming pools, park, and clubhouse. Features include Newer Interior paint & scraped ceilings. New ceiling fans in bedrooms. Carpet in bedrooms and formal living room. Laminate wood flooring through halls. Conveniently located near shopping centers, restaurants, schools, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10920 San Leon Avenue have any available units?
10920 San Leon Avenue has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 10920 San Leon Avenue have?
Some of 10920 San Leon Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10920 San Leon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10920 San Leon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10920 San Leon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10920 San Leon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 10920 San Leon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10920 San Leon Avenue does offer parking.
Does 10920 San Leon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10920 San Leon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10920 San Leon Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10920 San Leon Avenue has a pool.
Does 10920 San Leon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10920 San Leon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10920 San Leon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10920 San Leon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
