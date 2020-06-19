10920 San Leon Avenue

Amenities
A wonderful opportunity to live in the Green Valley Community located in Fountain Valley. This beautiful home includes 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms and Approx, 1520 sqft living space. Neighborhood amenities include swimming pools, park, and clubhouse. Features include Newer Interior paint & scraped ceilings. New ceiling fans in bedrooms. Carpet in bedrooms and formal living room. Laminate wood flooring through halls. Conveniently located near shopping centers, restaurants, schools, and more.