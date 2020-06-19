Waters Edge.

Amenities
Nestled alongside a tranquil and serene lagoon, Water's Edge offers an idyllic retreat full of relaxation, sophistication, and recreation. Take in the stunning waterfront views from your private patio, swim a few laps in one of the two refreshing swimming pools, work up a sweat in the comprehensive strength and fitness center or unwind with a stroll along the bay-side trail, right outside your door. Each beautiful home boasts redesigned interior finishes, spacious closets, and designer fixtures, creating a chic and stylish atmosphere. Ideally located in Foster City, Water's Edge is convenient to excellent schools, fine shopping, dining, and entertainment. Come find out why life is better on the water. Please call for an appointment today.