Waters Edge.

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill online portal accessible elevator on-site laundry 24hr maintenance carport cc payments coffee bar community garden courtyard e-payments green community guest parking package receiving smoke-free community

Nestled alongside a tranquil and serene lagoon, Water's Edge offers an idyllic retreat full of relaxation, sophistication, and recreation. Take in the stunning waterfront views from your private patio, swim a few laps in one of the two refreshing swimming pools, work up a sweat in the comprehensive strength and fitness center or unwind with a stroll along the bay-side trail, right outside your door. Each beautiful home boasts redesigned interior finishes, spacious closets, and designer fixtures, creating a chic and stylish atmosphere. Ideally located in Foster City, Water's Edge is convenient to excellent schools, fine shopping, dining, and entertainment. Come find out why life is better on the water. Please call for an appointment today.