Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

Waters Edge

1200 E Hillsdale Blvd · (650) 651-5883
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1200 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA 94404
Neighborhood 2

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 045B · Avail. Aug 10

$2,965

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 022B · Avail. Jul 24

$3,239

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 041B · Avail. now

$3,281

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 115 · Avail. Jul 25

$3,352

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 215 · Avail. Aug 23

$3,476

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waters Edge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
online portal
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
community garden
courtyard
e-payments
green community
guest parking
package receiving
smoke-free community
Nestled alongside a tranquil and serene lagoon, Water's Edge offers an idyllic retreat full of relaxation, sophistication, and recreation. Take in the stunning waterfront views from your private patio, swim a few laps in one of the two refreshing swimming pools, work up a sweat in the comprehensive strength and fitness center or unwind with a stroll along the bay-side trail, right outside your door. Each beautiful home boasts redesigned interior finishes, spacious closets, and designer fixtures, creating a chic and stylish atmosphere. Ideally located in Foster City, Water's Edge is convenient to excellent schools, fine shopping, dining, and entertainment. Come find out why life is better on the water. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $33
Deposit: $500 (1 Bedroom) & $600 (2 Bedroom)
Move-in Fees: N/A
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $600
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: 120 pounds (combined max weight) & Aggressive Breeds Not Allowed (Pit-bull, German Shepherd etc.)
Dogs
rent: $55 per dog
Cats
rent: $50 per cat
Parking Details: 1 reserved parking spot per bedroom. Visitor parking also available. Other, assigned. We offer 1 assigned parking space for each apartment home. Please call our Leasing Center for more parking information.
Storage Details: $20 per storage unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Waters Edge have any available units?
Waters Edge has 5 units available starting at $2,965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Waters Edge have?
Some of Waters Edge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waters Edge currently offering any rent specials?
Waters Edge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waters Edge pet-friendly?
Yes, Waters Edge is pet friendly.
Does Waters Edge offer parking?
Yes, Waters Edge offers parking.
Does Waters Edge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Waters Edge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Waters Edge have a pool?
Yes, Waters Edge has a pool.
Does Waters Edge have accessible units?
Yes, Waters Edge has accessible units.
Does Waters Edge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waters Edge has units with dishwashers.
Does Waters Edge have units with air conditioning?
No, Waters Edge does not have units with air conditioning.

