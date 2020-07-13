All apartments in Foster City
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:39 PM

Shadow Cove

1055 Foster City Blvd · (650) 460-1765
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1055 Foster City Blvd, Foster City, CA 94404
Neighborhood 4

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 1011-A · Avail. Aug 14

$2,315

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1031-B · Avail. Aug 31

$4,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shadow Cove.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
pool table
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
on-site laundry
e-payments
Our Leasing Center is currently closed and is not taking any appointments for tours at this time due to the new COVID-19 'shelter in place' order for the counties in the core Bay Area. Please use the Contact Us form on this website to reach our office to place your name on an interest list so that we may schedule an appointment once the order is lifted. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this difficult time and look forward to touring you at a future date. Set among the shimmering Foster City lagoon, Shadow Cove offers waterfront living with spacious one and two bedroom floor plans, beautifully appointed kitchens, and large private patios and balconies with stunning bay views. Experience the beauty outside of your home as well, with community features such as a lighted tennis court, ping pong and billiards table and so much more. With easy access to Highways 101 & 92, as well as fine shopping, dining, and entertainment, you will see how great waterfront living can ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $33 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Carports: Included in lease. Other, assigned. Covered parking & open parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Shadow Cove have any available units?
Shadow Cove has 2 units available starting at $2,315 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Shadow Cove have?
Some of Shadow Cove's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shadow Cove currently offering any rent specials?
Shadow Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Shadow Cove pet-friendly?
No, Shadow Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Foster City.
Does Shadow Cove offer parking?
Yes, Shadow Cove offers parking.
Does Shadow Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, Shadow Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Shadow Cove have a pool?
Yes, Shadow Cove has a pool.
Does Shadow Cove have accessible units?
No, Shadow Cove does not have accessible units.
Does Shadow Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Shadow Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does Shadow Cove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Shadow Cove has units with air conditioning.
