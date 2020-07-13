Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool pool table internet access tennis court volleyball court on-site laundry e-payments

Our Leasing Center is currently closed and is not taking any appointments for tours at this time due to the new COVID-19 'shelter in place' order for the counties in the core Bay Area. Please use the Contact Us form on this website to reach our office to place your name on an interest list so that we may schedule an appointment once the order is lifted. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this difficult time and look forward to touring you at a future date. Set among the shimmering Foster City lagoon, Shadow Cove offers waterfront living with spacious one and two bedroom floor plans, beautifully appointed kitchens, and large private patios and balconies with stunning bay views. Experience the beauty outside of your home as well, with community features such as a lighted tennis court, ping pong and billiards table and so much more. With easy access to Highways 101 & 92, as well as fine shopping, dining, and entertainment, you will see how great waterfront living can ...