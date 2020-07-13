All apartments in Foster City
Sand Cove

Open Now until 6pm
777 Shell Blvd · (650) 879-4287
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

777 Shell Blvd, Foster City, CA 94404
Neighborhood 1

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$2,791

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$3,014

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$3,014

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108 · Avail. Aug 8

$3,197

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$3,342

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sand Cove.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
online portal
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Where you can savor gentle breezes highlighting the suns warm kisses on your skin. Where you can count the colorful sails fluttering by your door. Where you can redefine the way you live. Set among the shimmering Foster City lagoon, Sand Cove offers waterfront living with spacious one and two bedroom floor plans, beautifully appointed kitchens, and large private patios and balconies, offering stunning bay views. Experience the beauty outside of your home as well, with community features such as lighted sand volleyball and tennis courts, ping pong tables, billiards and so much more. With easy access to Highways 101 & 92, as well as fine shopping, dining, and entertainment, you will see how great waterfront living can be. Call today to learn about our Specials and schedule your private tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $33 per person
Deposit: $600
Move-in Fees: none
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $600 per pet
fee: none
limit: 1
rent: $50/pet/mo
restrictions: Up to 40 lbs; non aggressive breed permitted
Parking Details: 1 assigned space.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sand Cove have any available units?
Sand Cove has 11 units available starting at $2,791 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sand Cove have?
Some of Sand Cove's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sand Cove currently offering any rent specials?
Sand Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sand Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, Sand Cove is pet friendly.
Does Sand Cove offer parking?
Yes, Sand Cove offers parking.
Does Sand Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sand Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sand Cove have a pool?
Yes, Sand Cove has a pool.
Does Sand Cove have accessible units?
No, Sand Cove does not have accessible units.
Does Sand Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sand Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does Sand Cove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sand Cove has units with air conditioning.
