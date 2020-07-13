Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court bocce court clubhouse courtyard gym game room parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill online portal tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Where you can savor gentle breezes highlighting the suns warm kisses on your skin. Where you can count the colorful sails fluttering by your door. Where you can redefine the way you live. Set among the shimmering Foster City lagoon, Sand Cove offers waterfront living with spacious one and two bedroom floor plans, beautifully appointed kitchens, and large private patios and balconies, offering stunning bay views. Experience the beauty outside of your home as well, with community features such as lighted sand volleyball and tennis courts, ping pong tables, billiards and so much more. With easy access to Highways 101 & 92, as well as fine shopping, dining, and entertainment, you will see how great waterfront living can be. Call today to learn about our Specials and schedule your private tour!