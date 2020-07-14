Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool table bbq/grill sauna tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly cc payments courtyard e-payments internet access

Where you can savor gentle breezes highlighting the suns warm kisses on your skin. Where you can count the colorful sails fluttering by your door. Where you can redefine the way you live. Set among the shimmering Foster City lagoon, Beach Cove offers waterfront living with spacious one and two bedroom floor plans, beautifully appointed kitchens, and large private patios and balconies, offering stunning views. Experience the beauty outside of your home as well, with community features such as lighted basketball and tennis courts, ping pong tables, billiards and so much more. With easy access to Highways 101 and 92, as well as fine shopping, dining, and entertainment, you will see how great waterfront living can be. Beach Cove Paradise Found. Call today to learn about our Specials and schedule your private tour today! .