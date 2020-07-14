All apartments in Foster City
Find more places like Beach Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Foster City, CA
/
Beach Cove
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

Beach Cove

703 Catamaran St · (650) 379-0331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Foster City
See all
Neighborhood 4
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

703 Catamaran St, Foster City, CA 94404
Neighborhood 4

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 677-1 · Avail. now

$2,710

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

Unit 675-2 · Avail. now

$2,710

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

Unit 679-2 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 611-1 · Avail. now

$3,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 605-2 · Avail. now

$3,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 621-1 · Avail. now

$3,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Beach Cove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool table
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
Where you can savor gentle breezes highlighting the suns warm kisses on your skin. Where you can count the colorful sails fluttering by your door. Where you can redefine the way you live. Set among the shimmering Foster City lagoon, Beach Cove offers waterfront living with spacious one and two bedroom floor plans, beautifully appointed kitchens, and large private patios and balconies, offering stunning views. Experience the beauty outside of your home as well, with community features such as lighted basketball and tennis courts, ping pong tables, billiards and so much more. With easy access to Highways 101 and 92, as well as fine shopping, dining, and entertainment, you will see how great waterfront living can be. Beach Cove Paradise Found. Call today to learn about our Specials and schedule your private tour today! .

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $33 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Move-in Fees: Fob Key: $35
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $600 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Surface and Carport parking. Open Lot: Included in lease, Assigned Covered Parking: 1 per bedroom.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Beach Cove have any available units?
Beach Cove has 21 units available starting at $2,710 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Beach Cove have?
Some of Beach Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Beach Cove currently offering any rent specials?
Beach Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Beach Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, Beach Cove is pet friendly.
Does Beach Cove offer parking?
Yes, Beach Cove offers parking.
Does Beach Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Beach Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Beach Cove have a pool?
Yes, Beach Cove has a pool.
Does Beach Cove have accessible units?
Yes, Beach Cove has accessible units.
Does Beach Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Beach Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does Beach Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, Beach Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Beach Cove?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Beachcomber Apartments
1441 Beach Park Boulevard
Foster City, CA 94404
Lantern Cove
244 Rock Harbor Ln
Foster City, CA 94404
Sand Cove
777 Shell Blvd
Foster City, CA 94404
Harbor Cove
900 E Hillsdale Blvd
Foster City, CA 94404
Miramar
1288 E Hillsdale Blvd
Foster City, CA 94404
One Hundred Grand
100 Grand Lane
Foster City, CA 94404
Marlin Cove Apartments
1000 Foster City Blvd
Foster City, CA 94404
Lagoons
707 Bounty Dr
Foster City, CA 94404

Similar Pages

Foster City 1 BedroomsFoster City 2 Bedrooms
Foster City Apartments with GymFoster City Apartments with Parking
Foster City Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CACupertino, CANapa, CAPalo Alto, CASan Ramon, CA
Tracy, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CASanta Cruz, CAPacifica, CAPetaluma, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Neighborhood 1Neighborhood 4
Neighborhood 2
Pilgrim Triton

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity