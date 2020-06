Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking walk in closets extra storage range

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

2 bedroom 2 full bath plus loft for a possible 3rd bedroom! Water paid for! - 2 bedroom 2 full bath plus loft for a possible 3rd bedroom! Water paid for! This home has an open floor plan, new floor and new interior paint throughout. Master bedroom comes with a very large walk in closet. Gas Stove in the kitchen. Central heat. Closet for washer and dryer hook ups (electric). 2 designated parking spaces. Front patio, side and back yard area with deck. Large shed for additional storage. Month to Month. Sorry, no pets. (EE)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5788106)