Last updated April 24 2020 at 11:45 AM

4720 Greenholme Drive #3

4720 Greenholme Drive · (916) 597-2015 ext. 113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4720 Greenholme Drive, Foothill Farms, CA 95842
Hillsdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4720 Greenholme Drive #3 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Spacious 2bd/1ba Foothill Farms Area Fourplex - This Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhome is located in the Foothill Farms area of Sacramento near Palm Avenue & Hillsdale Blvd. Close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, and freeway access to I80.

Amenities include a good sized living room, dining area, kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space, range, dishwasher, disposal, central heat & air, patio, 1 car garage with storage areas, community laundry.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $100.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.
For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015.
The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.

(RLNE3788642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4720 Greenholme Drive #3 have any available units?
4720 Greenholme Drive #3 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4720 Greenholme Drive #3 have?
Some of 4720 Greenholme Drive #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4720 Greenholme Drive #3 currently offering any rent specials?
4720 Greenholme Drive #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4720 Greenholme Drive #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4720 Greenholme Drive #3 is pet friendly.
Does 4720 Greenholme Drive #3 offer parking?
Yes, 4720 Greenholme Drive #3 does offer parking.
Does 4720 Greenholme Drive #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4720 Greenholme Drive #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4720 Greenholme Drive #3 have a pool?
No, 4720 Greenholme Drive #3 does not have a pool.
Does 4720 Greenholme Drive #3 have accessible units?
No, 4720 Greenholme Drive #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4720 Greenholme Drive #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4720 Greenholme Drive #3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4720 Greenholme Drive #3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4720 Greenholme Drive #3 has units with air conditioning.
