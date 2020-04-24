All apartments in Foothill Farms
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:49 PM

4705 Hayford Way

4705 Hayford Way · (916) 238-1650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4705 Hayford Way, Foothill Farms, CA 95842
Hillsdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Don't miss this charming condo in Sacramento! This home includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a nice private patio! Kitchen includes granite counter tops, gas stove and refrigerator. Enjoy the nice open floor plan which includes a spacious living room on the lower level. HOA includes shared laundry, landscaping and pool! Close to parks, schools, entertainment!

Rent: $1,195 + $75 toward water, sewer, garbage

Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information including photos of each property and a video walkthrough if one is available.
 
Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property.Â  We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.

Anticipated date the property will be available for move in: 4/27/2020. Please note that the availability date is subject to change without notice due to the coronavirus precautions.

Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.

The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.

Qualifications are as follows:

-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.

-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.

-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.

To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus

Listing provided by RentPros Property Management DRE#01391164, RentPros Property Management practices Equal Housing Opportunity.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4705 Hayford Way have any available units?
4705 Hayford Way has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4705 Hayford Way have?
Some of 4705 Hayford Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4705 Hayford Way currently offering any rent specials?
4705 Hayford Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4705 Hayford Way pet-friendly?
No, 4705 Hayford Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Foothill Farms.
Does 4705 Hayford Way offer parking?
No, 4705 Hayford Way does not offer parking.
Does 4705 Hayford Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4705 Hayford Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4705 Hayford Way have a pool?
Yes, 4705 Hayford Way has a pool.
Does 4705 Hayford Way have accessible units?
No, 4705 Hayford Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4705 Hayford Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4705 Hayford Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4705 Hayford Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4705 Hayford Way does not have units with air conditioning.
