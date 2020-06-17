All apartments in Fontana
Last updated April 9 2020 at 3:40 PM

9060 Lemon St

9060 Lemon Street · (951) 732-7887
Location

9060 Lemon Street, Fontana, CA 92335

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1795 · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
TEXT ONLY: 951-732-7887

VIDEO TOUR https://youtu.be/p5L3u1f9-r0

RENT $1795
DEPOSIT $1850

Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom house with an extra-large yard. Home features Central A/C and heat, an open kitchen and large living room.1 car garage, fully landscaped and fenced. Tile and laminate flooring. All fenced and gated. Tenant pays for all utilities. Small dog OK.

Requirements and Free Applications: https://tbiproperties.com/qualifications/

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
* You must be ready to move NOW
* No evictions within the last 10 years, no open bankruptcies, no criminal history.
* 2+ Years of verifiable rental history REQUIRED
* 1+ Years of verifiable income
* Combined monthly income (Everyones income before tax) must be about 3 times the amount of the rent
* Everyone over the age of 18 MUST submit a separate rental application
* Non-aggressive small dog breeds may be considered, no cats.
* Criminal background and eviction reports will be run on all occupants

3 recamaras, 2 baos, cocina, sala, yarda grande, mascotas chicas ok, todos lo biles los paga el inquilino. Ingresos en cheque mnimo $4500 por mes. No gatos. Debe poder demostrar ingresos mensuales. Si le pagan en efectivo y no deposita su dinero en el banco, no le puedo ayudar. Accepts Section 8.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5649105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9060 Lemon St have any available units?
9060 Lemon St has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fontana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fontana Rent Report.
What amenities does 9060 Lemon St have?
Some of 9060 Lemon St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9060 Lemon St currently offering any rent specials?
9060 Lemon St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9060 Lemon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9060 Lemon St is pet friendly.
Does 9060 Lemon St offer parking?
Yes, 9060 Lemon St does offer parking.
Does 9060 Lemon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9060 Lemon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9060 Lemon St have a pool?
No, 9060 Lemon St does not have a pool.
Does 9060 Lemon St have accessible units?
No, 9060 Lemon St does not have accessible units.
Does 9060 Lemon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9060 Lemon St has units with dishwashers.
