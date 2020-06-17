9060 Lemon St

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

VIDEO TOUR https://youtu.be/p5L3u1f9-r0



RENT $1795

DEPOSIT $1850



Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom house with an extra-large yard. Home features Central A/C and heat, an open kitchen and large living room.1 car garage, fully landscaped and fenced. Tile and laminate flooring. All fenced and gated. Tenant pays for all utilities. Small dog OK.



MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

* You must be ready to move NOW

* No evictions within the last 10 years, no open bankruptcies, no criminal history.

* 2+ Years of verifiable rental history REQUIRED

* 1+ Years of verifiable income

* Combined monthly income (Everyones income before tax) must be about 3 times the amount of the rent

* Everyone over the age of 18 MUST submit a separate rental application

* Non-aggressive small dog breeds may be considered, no cats.

* Criminal background and eviction reports will be run on all occupants



3 recamaras, 2 baos, cocina, sala, yarda grande, mascotas chicas ok, todos lo biles los paga el inquilino. Ingresos en cheque mnimo $4500 por mes. No gatos. Debe poder demostrar ingresos mensuales. Si le pagan en efectivo y no deposita su dinero en el banco, no le puedo ayudar. Accepts Section 8.



