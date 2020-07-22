All apartments in Fontana
Location

5859 Seminole Way, Fontana, CA 92336
Sierra Lakes

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
5859 Seminole Way Available 08/31/20 Beautiful 6BR 3BA Home - Beautiful 6BR 3BA Home in Fontana. Spacious 2-story.Family room with fireplace. Walk in closet. Laundry room downstairs. Spacious Master bedroom with sitting area. 3 car garage. Beautiful view of the golf course- Pets on approval. Must See! OCCUPIED NOT TO DISTURB THE OCCUPANT.

(RLNE2543867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5859 Seminole Way have any available units?
5859 Seminole Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fontana, CA.
How much is rent in Fontana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fontana Rent Report.
What amenities does 5859 Seminole Way have?
Some of 5859 Seminole Way's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5859 Seminole Way currently offering any rent specials?
5859 Seminole Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5859 Seminole Way pet-friendly?
No, 5859 Seminole Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fontana.
Does 5859 Seminole Way offer parking?
Yes, 5859 Seminole Way offers parking.
Does 5859 Seminole Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5859 Seminole Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5859 Seminole Way have a pool?
No, 5859 Seminole Way does not have a pool.
Does 5859 Seminole Way have accessible units?
No, 5859 Seminole Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5859 Seminole Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5859 Seminole Way has units with dishwashers.
