on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Spacious 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom single story home located in the prestigious Coyote Canyon neighborhood in North Fontana with a 3-car garage. The gourmet kitchen includes a large island, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Cozy up to a fireplace in the family room. Elegant master suite includes a walk-in closet and connects to a luxurious Master Bathroom with double vanity and a large soaking tub for a relaxing retreat. Separate laundry room includes a sink and built-in shelves. Huge backyard is the perfect entertainment space. Located in the desirable Etiwanda school district and close to community parks. Gardening included in the rent and pets are welcome!