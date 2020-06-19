All apartments in Fontana
16970 Marygold Avenue.
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:16 PM

16970 Marygold Avenue

16970 Marygold Avenue · (909) 437-4587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16970 Marygold Avenue, Fontana, CA 92335

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 60 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
NICE 2BED/2BATH CONDO. ONLY MINUTES FROM THE 10 FREEWAY & WALKING DISTANCE FROM KAISER PERMANENTE.. A MUST SEE!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 16970 Marygold Avenue have any available units?
16970 Marygold Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fontana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fontana Rent Report.
Is 16970 Marygold Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16970 Marygold Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16970 Marygold Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16970 Marygold Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fontana.
Does 16970 Marygold Avenue offer parking?
No, 16970 Marygold Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 16970 Marygold Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16970 Marygold Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16970 Marygold Avenue have a pool?
No, 16970 Marygold Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16970 Marygold Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16970 Marygold Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16970 Marygold Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16970 Marygold Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16970 Marygold Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16970 Marygold Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

