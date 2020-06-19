Sign Up
Home
/
Fontana, CA
/
16970 Marygold Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:16 PM
16970 Marygold Avenue
(909) 437-4587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
16970 Marygold Avenue, Fontana, CA 92335
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
2 Bedrooms
Unit 60 · Avail. now
$1,750
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
NICE 2BED/2BATH CONDO. ONLY MINUTES FROM THE 10 FREEWAY & WALKING DISTANCE FROM KAISER PERMANENTE.. A MUST SEE!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 16970 Marygold Avenue have any available units?
16970 Marygold Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month.
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fontana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fontana Rent Report.
Fontana Rent Report
.
Is 16970 Marygold Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16970 Marygold Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16970 Marygold Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16970 Marygold Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fontana
.
Does 16970 Marygold Avenue offer parking?
No, 16970 Marygold Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 16970 Marygold Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16970 Marygold Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16970 Marygold Avenue have a pool?
No, 16970 Marygold Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16970 Marygold Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16970 Marygold Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16970 Marygold Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16970 Marygold Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16970 Marygold Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16970 Marygold Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
