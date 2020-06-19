15639 Coventry Ln

Amenities
June Move In,Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Hardwood Flooring, Bathrooms Tilled and Carpet in Bedrooms, Granite Kitchen Counters, Stainless Steel Appliance, Washer Dryer & Refrigerator Included * Master Bedroom with Retreat Area, Ensuite Master Bath, Fireplace, Vaulted Ceilings with Skylight Windows, Drought Tolerant Landscape, Covered Patio, 2 Car Attached Garage, Security Camera System. Contact email; Info@Averisprop.com
Qualifying Criteria
- Income 2.5 Times Rent
- Move in 7-14 Days Upon Availability
- Credit & Background Check
- Lower Credit Score Requires Extra Deposit
- Application Fee $38(non refundable)