Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:29 AM

15639 Coventry Ln

15639 Coventry Lane · (951) 797-7200
Location

15639 Coventry Lane, Fontana, CA 92337
Southridge Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
June Move In,Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Hardwood Flooring, Bathrooms Tilled and Carpet in Bedrooms, Granite Kitchen Counters, Stainless Steel Appliance, Washer Dryer & Refrigerator Included * Master Bedroom with Retreat Area, Ensuite Master Bath, Fireplace, Vaulted Ceilings with Skylight Windows, Drought Tolerant Landscape, Covered Patio, 2 Car Attached Garage, Security Camera System. Contact email; Info@Averisprop.com

Qualifying Criteria
- Income 2.5 Times Rent
- Move in 7-14 Days Upon Availability
- Credit & Background Check
- Lower Credit Score Requires Extra Deposit
- Application Fee $38(non refundable)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15639 Coventry Ln have any available units?
15639 Coventry Ln has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fontana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fontana Rent Report.
What amenities does 15639 Coventry Ln have?
Some of 15639 Coventry Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15639 Coventry Ln currently offering any rent specials?
15639 Coventry Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15639 Coventry Ln pet-friendly?
No, 15639 Coventry Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fontana.
Does 15639 Coventry Ln offer parking?
Yes, 15639 Coventry Ln does offer parking.
Does 15639 Coventry Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15639 Coventry Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15639 Coventry Ln have a pool?
No, 15639 Coventry Ln does not have a pool.
Does 15639 Coventry Ln have accessible units?
No, 15639 Coventry Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 15639 Coventry Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15639 Coventry Ln has units with dishwashers.
