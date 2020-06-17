14217 E Constitution Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage

Former model home with East Heritage schools with a light and bright floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Enjoy good times in your spacious kitchen with a NEW stainless steel gas range and matching stainless steel microwave/range hood. Ground floor has bedroom and full bathroom as well as open kitchen, dining area, living room, den, breakfast nook, laundry room. Convenient direct access to 3 car garage. Second floor has a large master bedroom with attached balcony with a fabulous view of the playground and green belt below. Sip your morning coffee and enjoy the view of the San Gabriel foothills from the balcony! Huge master bathroom has a separate tub and shower with an enormous walk-in closet. Second floor also has two more bedrooms with a adjoining secondary bathroom. Many upgrades include stone tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms, custom plantation shutters. NEW interior paint throughout - carpet has been freshly cleaned. Full fenced backyard is shaded by trees.