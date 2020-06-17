All apartments in Fontana
Last updated February 1 2020 at 2:41 PM

14217 E Constitution Way

14217 East Constitution Way · (626) 710-0734
Location

14217 East Constitution Way, Fontana, CA 92336
West End

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2207 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Former model home with East Heritage schools with a light and bright floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Enjoy good times in your spacious kitchen with a NEW stainless steel gas range and matching stainless steel microwave/range hood. Ground floor has bedroom and full bathroom as well as open kitchen, dining area, living room, den, breakfast nook, laundry room. Convenient direct access to 3 car garage. Second floor has a large master bedroom with attached balcony with a fabulous view of the playground and green belt below. Sip your morning coffee and enjoy the view of the San Gabriel foothills from the balcony! Huge master bathroom has a separate tub and shower with an enormous walk-in closet. Second floor also has two more bedrooms with a adjoining secondary bathroom. Many upgrades include stone tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms, custom plantation shutters. NEW interior paint throughout - carpet has been freshly cleaned. Full fenced backyard is shaded by trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14217 E Constitution Way have any available units?
14217 E Constitution Way has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fontana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fontana Rent Report.
What amenities does 14217 E Constitution Way have?
Some of 14217 E Constitution Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14217 E Constitution Way currently offering any rent specials?
14217 E Constitution Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14217 E Constitution Way pet-friendly?
No, 14217 E Constitution Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fontana.
Does 14217 E Constitution Way offer parking?
Yes, 14217 E Constitution Way does offer parking.
Does 14217 E Constitution Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14217 E Constitution Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14217 E Constitution Way have a pool?
No, 14217 E Constitution Way does not have a pool.
Does 14217 E Constitution Way have accessible units?
No, 14217 E Constitution Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14217 E Constitution Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 14217 E Constitution Way does not have units with dishwashers.
