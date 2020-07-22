All apartments in Folsom
Last updated July 20 2020 at 9:16 AM

The Cottages at Folsom

Open Now until 5pm
1212 Bidwell Street · (916) 891-4066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move-in Special!!! $200 off, o.a.c. + FREE APPLICATION FEE!
Location

1212 Bidwell Street, Folsom, CA 95630
Folsom

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 38 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 29 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Cottages at Folsom.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
courtyard
parking
pool
e-payments
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
guest parking
online portal
FOLSOM'S BEST KEPT SECRET! Located in the heart of Old Town Folsom, 1212 Bidwell apartment homes provides it's residents with easy living, in an extremely well-manicured cottage styled community. Residents enjoy Boutique modern living with fenced backyards, stainless steel appliances (*in select homes), upgraded fixtures, hardwood vinyl options, as well as individual washers and dryers. Our spacious apartments in Folsom provide a variety of furniture layout options that would please the pickiest of HGTV enthusiasts.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 application fee per applicant
Deposit: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Some Restrictions Apply. * Please call us for more information.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Cottages at Folsom have any available units?
The Cottages at Folsom has 4 units available starting at $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Cottages at Folsom have?
Some of The Cottages at Folsom's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Cottages at Folsom currently offering any rent specials?
The Cottages at Folsom is offering the following rent specials: Move-in Special!!! $200 off, o.a.c. + FREE APPLICATION FEE!
Is The Cottages at Folsom pet-friendly?
Yes, The Cottages at Folsom is pet friendly.
Does The Cottages at Folsom offer parking?
Yes, The Cottages at Folsom offers parking.
Does The Cottages at Folsom have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Cottages at Folsom offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Cottages at Folsom have a pool?
Yes, The Cottages at Folsom has a pool.
Does The Cottages at Folsom have accessible units?
Yes, The Cottages at Folsom has accessible units.
Does The Cottages at Folsom have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Cottages at Folsom has units with dishwashers.
Does The Cottages at Folsom have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Cottages at Folsom has units with air conditioning.
