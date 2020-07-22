The Cottages at Folsom

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible courtyard parking pool e-payments 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments guest parking online portal

FOLSOM'S BEST KEPT SECRET! Located in the heart of Old Town Folsom, 1212 Bidwell apartment homes provides it's residents with easy living, in an extremely well-manicured cottage styled community. Residents enjoy Boutique modern living with fenced backyards, stainless steel appliances (*in select homes), upgraded fixtures, hardwood vinyl options, as well as individual washers and dryers. Our spacious apartments in Folsom provide a variety of furniture layout options that would please the pickiest of HGTV enthusiasts.