98 1/2 Dean Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

98 1/2 Dean Way

98 1/2 Dean Way · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

98 1/2 Dean Way, Folsom, CA 95630

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 98 1/2 Dean Way Folsom CA · Avail. now

$1,594

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautifully Updated Folsom Home Across from School
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 1 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and approximately 550 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agree

(RLNE5856139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 1/2 Dean Way have any available units?
98 1/2 Dean Way has a unit available for $1,594 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 98 1/2 Dean Way have?
Some of 98 1/2 Dean Way's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98 1/2 Dean Way currently offering any rent specials?
98 1/2 Dean Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 1/2 Dean Way pet-friendly?
No, 98 1/2 Dean Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Folsom.
Does 98 1/2 Dean Way offer parking?
No, 98 1/2 Dean Way does not offer parking.
Does 98 1/2 Dean Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 98 1/2 Dean Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 1/2 Dean Way have a pool?
Yes, 98 1/2 Dean Way has a pool.
Does 98 1/2 Dean Way have accessible units?
No, 98 1/2 Dean Way does not have accessible units.
Does 98 1/2 Dean Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 98 1/2 Dean Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 98 1/2 Dean Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 98 1/2 Dean Way has units with air conditioning.
