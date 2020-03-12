All apartments in Folsom
914 1/2 Mormon Street
914 1/2 Mormon Street

914 1/2 Mormon St · (916) 238-1650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

914 1/2 Mormon St, Folsom, CA 95630
Folsom

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Amenities

Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/e5Jp5KusZsg

Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit in Folsom.

Rent: $1195 + $50 toward water, sewer, garbage

Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information including photos of each property and a video walkthrough if one is available.
 
Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property.  We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.
 
Anticipated date the property will be available for move in: 5/19/20  Please note that the availability date is subject to change without notice due to the coronavirus precautions.

Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.

The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.

Qualifications are as follows:

-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.

-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.

-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.

To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus

Listing provided by RentPros Property Management DRE#01391164, RentPros Property Management practices Equal Housing Opportunity.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 1/2 Mormon Street have any available units?
914 1/2 Mormon Street has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 914 1/2 Mormon Street currently offering any rent specials?
914 1/2 Mormon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 1/2 Mormon Street pet-friendly?
No, 914 1/2 Mormon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Folsom.
Does 914 1/2 Mormon Street offer parking?
No, 914 1/2 Mormon Street does not offer parking.
Does 914 1/2 Mormon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 1/2 Mormon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 1/2 Mormon Street have a pool?
No, 914 1/2 Mormon Street does not have a pool.
Does 914 1/2 Mormon Street have accessible units?
No, 914 1/2 Mormon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 914 1/2 Mormon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 1/2 Mormon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 914 1/2 Mormon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 914 1/2 Mormon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
