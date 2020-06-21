Amenities
885 HALIDON WAY #1413 Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON!!! Custom Folsom Condo in Altura Villas For Rent! - Beautifully upgraded downstairs one bedroom condo just minutes away from Palladio Movie Theater and Shopping Center, restaurants, and Broadstone Shopping Center!
Located in a gated community that includes one covered parking space and plenty of guest parking.
This gorgeous condo features:
- Custom built in cabinetry
- High ceilings with crown molding throughout
- Two-town paint
- Granite counter tops throughout
- Stainless steel appliances
- Beautiful natural stone tile floors in kitchen and bath
- Washer/dryer in unit
- Separate vanity area off large bedroom
- Mirror closet doors
- Mood lighting throughout
- Dining area with ceiling fan
- Spacious patio with storage
Community Amenities:
- Community pool & Spa
- Fitness center
- Basketball court
- Playground
-Utilities Included: water/sewer/garbage
- Sorry, no pets
- One year lease
Please call our office to schedule a showing 916-536-5600.
Minimum Requirements:
• We require you to make 3x the monthly rent
• Have 650+ (minimum) credit score with no collection in utilities
• No eviction or criminal record
Items we require when applying:
• 2 months of most recent FULL bank statements
• 2 most recent pay stubs
• Most recent tax returns
• Photo ID
• If you have filed Bankruptcy, we will need your discharge papers
