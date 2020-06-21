Amenities

885 HALIDON WAY #1413 Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON!!! Custom Folsom Condo in Altura Villas For Rent! - Beautifully upgraded downstairs one bedroom condo just minutes away from Palladio Movie Theater and Shopping Center, restaurants, and Broadstone Shopping Center!



Located in a gated community that includes one covered parking space and plenty of guest parking.



This gorgeous condo features:

- Custom built in cabinetry

- High ceilings with crown molding throughout

- Two-town paint

- Granite counter tops throughout

- Stainless steel appliances

- Beautiful natural stone tile floors in kitchen and bath

- Washer/dryer in unit

- Separate vanity area off large bedroom

- Mirror closet doors

- Mood lighting throughout

- Dining area with ceiling fan

- Spacious patio with storage



Community Amenities:

- Community pool & Spa

- Fitness center

- Basketball court

- Playground



-Utilities Included: water/sewer/garbage

- Sorry, no pets

- One year lease



Please call our office to schedule a showing 916-536-5600.



Minimum Requirements:



• We require you to make 3x the monthly rent

• Have 650+ (minimum) credit score with no collection in utilities

• No eviction or criminal record



Items we require when applying:



• 2 months of most recent FULL bank statements

• 2 most recent pay stubs

• Most recent tax returns

• Photo ID

• If you have filed Bankruptcy, we will need your discharge papers



No Pets Allowed



