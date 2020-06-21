All apartments in Folsom
Find more places like 885 HALIDON WAY #1413.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Folsom, CA
/
885 HALIDON WAY #1413
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

885 HALIDON WAY #1413

885 Halidon Way · (916) 536-5600 ext. 100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Folsom
See all
Broadstone
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

885 Halidon Way, Folsom, CA 95630
Broadstone

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 885 HALIDON WAY #1413 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
hot tub
media room
885 HALIDON WAY #1413 Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON!!! Custom Folsom Condo in Altura Villas For Rent! - Beautifully upgraded downstairs one bedroom condo just minutes away from Palladio Movie Theater and Shopping Center, restaurants, and Broadstone Shopping Center!

Located in a gated community that includes one covered parking space and plenty of guest parking.

This gorgeous condo features:
- Custom built in cabinetry
- High ceilings with crown molding throughout
- Two-town paint
- Granite counter tops throughout
- Stainless steel appliances
- Beautiful natural stone tile floors in kitchen and bath
- Washer/dryer in unit
- Separate vanity area off large bedroom
- Mirror closet doors
- Mood lighting throughout
- Dining area with ceiling fan
- Spacious patio with storage

Community Amenities:
- Community pool & Spa
- Fitness center
- Basketball court
- Playground

-Utilities Included: water/sewer/garbage
- Sorry, no pets
- One year lease

Please call our office to schedule a showing 916-536-5600.

Minimum Requirements:

• We require you to make 3x the monthly rent
• Have 650+ (minimum) credit score with no collection in utilities
• No eviction or criminal record

Items we require when applying:

• 2 months of most recent FULL bank statements
• 2 most recent pay stubs
• Most recent tax returns
• Photo ID
• If you have filed Bankruptcy, we will need your discharge papers

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4853009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 885 HALIDON WAY #1413 have any available units?
885 HALIDON WAY #1413 has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 885 HALIDON WAY #1413 have?
Some of 885 HALIDON WAY #1413's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 885 HALIDON WAY #1413 currently offering any rent specials?
885 HALIDON WAY #1413 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 885 HALIDON WAY #1413 pet-friendly?
No, 885 HALIDON WAY #1413 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Folsom.
Does 885 HALIDON WAY #1413 offer parking?
Yes, 885 HALIDON WAY #1413 does offer parking.
Does 885 HALIDON WAY #1413 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 885 HALIDON WAY #1413 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 885 HALIDON WAY #1413 have a pool?
Yes, 885 HALIDON WAY #1413 has a pool.
Does 885 HALIDON WAY #1413 have accessible units?
No, 885 HALIDON WAY #1413 does not have accessible units.
Does 885 HALIDON WAY #1413 have units with dishwashers?
No, 885 HALIDON WAY #1413 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 885 HALIDON WAY #1413 have units with air conditioning?
No, 885 HALIDON WAY #1413 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 885 HALIDON WAY #1413?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sherwood at Iron Point
2300 Iron Point Rd
Folsom, CA 95630
Folsom Ranch
1000 Folsom Ranch Dr
Folsom, CA 95630
The Park on Riley
99 Cable Cir
Folsom, CA 95630
Overlook at Blue Ravine
1200 Creekside Dr
Folsom, CA 95630
Hub Apartments
525 Willard Drive
Folsom, CA 95630
Pique at Iron Point
101 Pique Loop
Folsom, CA 95630
Lake Pointe Apartments
7550 Folsom Auburn Rd
Folsom, CA 95630
Canyon Terrace Apartments
1600 Canyon Terrace Ln
Folsom, CA 95630

Similar Pages

Folsom 1 BedroomsFolsom 2 Bedrooms
Folsom Apartments with GymFolsom Apartments with Parking
Folsom Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CADavis, CA
Stockton, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CA
Rosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CADixon, CAAuburn, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CANorth Auburn, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadstone

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity