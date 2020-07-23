Amenities

4699 Flagstaff Dr Available 08/15/20 New HUGE 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Baths, Solar Smart Home in Folsom for Rent! - This newly built Energy Saving Solar Home with Amazon Smart Home technology has 5 bedroom, 3.5 baths, a 3-car tandem garage and gorgeous upgrades! There's even a bonus room and beautiful backyard California Room with cozy fireplace. A raised garden area is ready for your veggies and the fruit trees will provide lots of wonderful produce. The excellent award winning school district and the close proximity to the freeway, shopping, dining and entertainment makes this a perfect place to call home! More photos to follow!



