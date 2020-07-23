All apartments in Folsom
Find more places like 4699 Flagstaff Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Folsom, CA
/
4699 Flagstaff Dr
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

4699 Flagstaff Dr

4699 Flagstaff Dr · (916) 283-7427
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Folsom
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4699 Flagstaff Dr, Folsom, CA 95630

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4699 Flagstaff Dr · Avail. Aug 15

$4,200

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3331 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4699 Flagstaff Dr Available 08/15/20 New HUGE 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Baths, Solar Smart Home in Folsom for Rent! - This newly built Energy Saving Solar Home with Amazon Smart Home technology has 5 bedroom, 3.5 baths, a 3-car tandem garage and gorgeous upgrades! There's even a bonus room and beautiful backyard California Room with cozy fireplace. A raised garden area is ready for your veggies and the fruit trees will provide lots of wonderful produce. The excellent award winning school district and the close proximity to the freeway, shopping, dining and entertainment makes this a perfect place to call home! More photos to follow!

(RLNE5970425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4699 Flagstaff Dr have any available units?
4699 Flagstaff Dr has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4699 Flagstaff Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4699 Flagstaff Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4699 Flagstaff Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4699 Flagstaff Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Folsom.
Does 4699 Flagstaff Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4699 Flagstaff Dr offers parking.
Does 4699 Flagstaff Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4699 Flagstaff Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4699 Flagstaff Dr have a pool?
No, 4699 Flagstaff Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4699 Flagstaff Dr have accessible units?
No, 4699 Flagstaff Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4699 Flagstaff Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4699 Flagstaff Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4699 Flagstaff Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4699 Flagstaff Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4699 Flagstaff Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sherwood at Iron Point
2300 Iron Point Rd
Folsom, CA 95630
Folsom Ranch
1000 Folsom Ranch Dr
Folsom, CA 95630
The Park on Riley
99 Cable Cir
Folsom, CA 95630
Overlook at Blue Ravine
1200 Creekside Dr
Folsom, CA 95630
Talavera
1550 Broadstone Parkway
Folsom, CA 95630
Pique at Iron Point
101 Pique Loop
Folsom, CA 95630
Lake Pointe Apartments
7550 Folsom Auburn Rd
Folsom, CA 95630
Canyon Terrace Apartments
1600 Canyon Terrace Ln
Folsom, CA 95630

Similar Pages

Folsom 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFolsom 2 Bedroom Apartments
Folsom Apartments with ParkingFolsom Apartments with Pools
Folsom Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CAVacaville, CARocklin, CADavis, CA
Stockton, CACarmichael, CARancho Cordova, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAFair Oaks, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAOrangevale, CA
Rosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CADixon, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CALodi, CALinda, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadstone
American River Canyon

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity