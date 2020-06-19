All apartments in Folsom
300 Moon Circle #333
300 Moon Circle #333

300 Moon Circle · (916) 353-1900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 Moon Circle, Folsom, CA 95630
Empire Ranch Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 300 Moon Circle #333 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1031 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Condo in Empire Ranch - 300 Moon Circle #333. "Beautiful Condo in Empire Ranch" A 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo with approx, 1109sf located on the 3rd floor. A Beautiful kitchen with granite counters, gas stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Laundry area with washer and dryer included. Living room with fireplace and balcony, dining area, master bedroom has walk in closet and private bath. 1 car garage. Tenants have use of Clubhouse, pool and spa. Beautiful area overlooking the foothills. *Pets Negotiable, tenants pay all utilities, 12 month lease. Avail 6/13/2020. Rent = $1895 Deposit = $2200. Take Iron Point up the hill and turn left on Dry Creek and left on Moon Circle www.ppm4you.com

(RLNE5767479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Moon Circle #333 have any available units?
300 Moon Circle #333 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 Moon Circle #333 have?
Some of 300 Moon Circle #333's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Moon Circle #333 currently offering any rent specials?
300 Moon Circle #333 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Moon Circle #333 pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Moon Circle #333 is pet friendly.
Does 300 Moon Circle #333 offer parking?
Yes, 300 Moon Circle #333 does offer parking.
Does 300 Moon Circle #333 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Moon Circle #333 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Moon Circle #333 have a pool?
Yes, 300 Moon Circle #333 has a pool.
Does 300 Moon Circle #333 have accessible units?
No, 300 Moon Circle #333 does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Moon Circle #333 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Moon Circle #333 has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Moon Circle #333 have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Moon Circle #333 does not have units with air conditioning.
