Last updated April 1 2019 at 11:59 AM

1846 Belmar Court

1846 Belmar Court · (916) 849-0037
Location

1846 Belmar Court, Folsom, CA 95630
Empire Ranch Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2850 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2407 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Fabulous Empire Ranch Home! Open floor plan w/ larg loft w/upgrades galore! Rare Downstairs Master Bedroom. Open kitchen w/upgraded cabinets, counters & tile floors. Custom cabinetry, plantation shutters. Family room has fantastic natural light & Heatilator fireplace. Formal Living & dining room. Huge 4 car garage. Covered patio. Concrete on both sides, hidden garden and great local views. All this and close to bike trails, shopping, and within Russell Ranch and Vista Del Lago School Boundaries! Welcome Home! Available for viewing by appointment. Call/text (916) 849-0037

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/29410

(RLNE4789036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1846 Belmar Court have any available units?
1846 Belmar Court has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1846 Belmar Court have?
Some of 1846 Belmar Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1846 Belmar Court currently offering any rent specials?
1846 Belmar Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1846 Belmar Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1846 Belmar Court is pet friendly.
Does 1846 Belmar Court offer parking?
Yes, 1846 Belmar Court does offer parking.
Does 1846 Belmar Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1846 Belmar Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1846 Belmar Court have a pool?
No, 1846 Belmar Court does not have a pool.
Does 1846 Belmar Court have accessible units?
No, 1846 Belmar Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1846 Belmar Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1846 Belmar Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1846 Belmar Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1846 Belmar Court has units with air conditioning.
