8144 Creeping Willow Lane

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Newer 3bd/2.5 ba Home with 2 Car Garage in Gated Community - This newer 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in the Willow Cottages gated community in Sacramento near Power Inn Road & Elsie Avenue. Close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, freeway access, minutes from Elk Grove, Cosumnes River College and more.



Amenities include living room, dining area, kitchen with lots of cabinet space, granite counters, dishwasher, range, disposal, central heat & air, indoor laundry hook ups, 2 car tandem garage, fenced yard with patio.



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $135.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.

For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015.

The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.



