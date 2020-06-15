All apartments in Florin
8144 Creeping Willow Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

8144 Creeping Willow Lane

8144 Creeping Willow Ln · (916) 597-2015 ext. 113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8144 Creeping Willow Ln, Florin, CA 95828

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8144 Creeping Willow Lane · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1499 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Newer 3bd/2.5 ba Home with 2 Car Garage in Gated Community - This newer 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in the Willow Cottages gated community in Sacramento near Power Inn Road & Elsie Avenue. Close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, freeway access, minutes from Elk Grove, Cosumnes River College and more.

Amenities include living room, dining area, kitchen with lots of cabinet space, granite counters, dishwasher, range, disposal, central heat & air, indoor laundry hook ups, 2 car tandem garage, fenced yard with patio.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $135.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.
For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015.
The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.

(RLNE5556183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8144 Creeping Willow Lane have any available units?
8144 Creeping Willow Lane has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8144 Creeping Willow Lane have?
Some of 8144 Creeping Willow Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8144 Creeping Willow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8144 Creeping Willow Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8144 Creeping Willow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8144 Creeping Willow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8144 Creeping Willow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8144 Creeping Willow Lane does offer parking.
Does 8144 Creeping Willow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8144 Creeping Willow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8144 Creeping Willow Lane have a pool?
No, 8144 Creeping Willow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8144 Creeping Willow Lane have accessible units?
No, 8144 Creeping Willow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8144 Creeping Willow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8144 Creeping Willow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8144 Creeping Willow Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8144 Creeping Willow Lane has units with air conditioning.
