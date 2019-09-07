All apartments in Florence-Graham
2022 East 73rd Street

2022 E 73rd St · No Longer Available
Location

2022 E 73rd St, Florence-Graham, CA 90001
Florence-Graham

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2022 East 73rd Street have any available units?
2022 East 73rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Florence-Graham, CA.
Is 2022 East 73rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2022 East 73rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 East 73rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2022 East 73rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 2022 East 73rd Street offer parking?
No, 2022 East 73rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 2022 East 73rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2022 East 73rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 East 73rd Street have a pool?
No, 2022 East 73rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2022 East 73rd Street have accessible units?
No, 2022 East 73rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 East 73rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2022 East 73rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2022 East 73rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2022 East 73rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
