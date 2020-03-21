All apartments in Florence-Graham
Find more places like 1911 E 77th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Florence-Graham, CA
/
1911 E 77th Street
Last updated March 21 2020 at 3:56 AM

1911 E 77th Street

1911 East 77th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Florence-Graham
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1911 East 77th Street, Florence-Graham, CA 90001
Florence-Graham

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
FOR ANY SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS & QUESTIONS PLEASE TEXT MOHAMMED 310-625-3000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 E 77th Street have any available units?
1911 E 77th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Florence-Graham, CA.
Is 1911 E 77th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1911 E 77th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 E 77th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1911 E 77th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Florence-Graham.
Does 1911 E 77th Street offer parking?
No, 1911 E 77th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1911 E 77th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 E 77th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 E 77th Street have a pool?
No, 1911 E 77th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1911 E 77th Street have accessible units?
No, 1911 E 77th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 E 77th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1911 E 77th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1911 E 77th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1911 E 77th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Florence-Graham 1 BedroomsFlorence-Graham 3 Bedrooms
Florence-Graham Apartments with GarageFlorence-Graham Apartments with Parking
Florence-Graham Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CA
Topanga, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles