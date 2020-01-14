Rent Calculator
1716 E 62nd St
1716 E 62nd St
1716 East 62nd Street
No Longer Available
Location
1716 East 62nd Street, Florence-Graham, CA 90001
Florence-Graham
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
House for rent - Property Id: 186865
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186865
Property Id 186865
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5372169)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1716 E 62nd St have any available units?
1716 E 62nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Florence-Graham, CA
.
Is 1716 E 62nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1716 E 62nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 E 62nd St pet-friendly?
No, 1716 E 62nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Florence-Graham
.
Does 1716 E 62nd St offer parking?
No, 1716 E 62nd St does not offer parking.
Does 1716 E 62nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1716 E 62nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 E 62nd St have a pool?
No, 1716 E 62nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1716 E 62nd St have accessible units?
No, 1716 E 62nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 E 62nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1716 E 62nd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1716 E 62nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1716 E 62nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
