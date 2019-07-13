1249 1/2 E 64th St

Amenities

** Mini open house Sunday the 30th from 10am to 12pm**



***Estaremos mostrando el apartamento el domingo 30 de las 10am a 12pm***



Available now 1Bed +1Bath near Central and Gage Ave in Los Angeles. Unit comes with stove and fridge. Owner pays for water and trash. Street parking only. Call or txt to make an appointment. No pets. Good credit a must.



Apartamento pequeo de una recamara y un bao. Tendra su estufa y refrigerado, no tiene estacionamiento ni lavanderia.



Nearby schools include Thomas A. Edison Middle School, Miramonte Elementary School and Lillian Street Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Evelyn's Market, Tepa Produce Market and Super Market. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Starbucks and McDonald's. Nearby restaurants include Hong Kong Express, SUBWAYRestaurants and New World Buffet.



