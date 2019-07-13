All apartments in Florence-Graham
Find more places like 1249 1/2 E 64th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Florence-Graham, CA
/
1249 1/2 E 64th St
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

1249 1/2 E 64th St

1249 1/2 E 64th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Florence-Graham
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1249 1/2 E 64th St, Florence-Graham, CA 90001
Florence-Graham

Amenities

coffee bar
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
** Mini open house Sunday the 30th from 10am to 12pm**

***Estaremos mostrando el apartamento el domingo 30 de las 10am a 12pm***

Available now 1Bed +1Bath near Central and Gage Ave in Los Angeles. Unit comes with stove and fridge. Owner pays for water and trash. Street parking only. Call or txt to make an appointment. No pets. Good credit a must.

Apartamento pequeo de una recamara y un bao. Tendra su estufa y refrigerado, no tiene estacionamiento ni lavanderia.

Nearby schools include Thomas A. Edison Middle School, Miramonte Elementary School and Lillian Street Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Evelyn's Market, Tepa Produce Market and Super Market. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Starbucks and McDonald's. Nearby restaurants include Hong Kong Express, SUBWAYRestaurants and New World Buffet.

LA's Best Property Management, INC. #01871815

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4964937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1249 1/2 E 64th St have any available units?
1249 1/2 E 64th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Florence-Graham, CA.
What amenities does 1249 1/2 E 64th St have?
Some of 1249 1/2 E 64th St's amenities include coffee bar, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1249 1/2 E 64th St currently offering any rent specials?
1249 1/2 E 64th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1249 1/2 E 64th St pet-friendly?
No, 1249 1/2 E 64th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Florence-Graham.
Does 1249 1/2 E 64th St offer parking?
No, 1249 1/2 E 64th St does not offer parking.
Does 1249 1/2 E 64th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1249 1/2 E 64th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1249 1/2 E 64th St have a pool?
No, 1249 1/2 E 64th St does not have a pool.
Does 1249 1/2 E 64th St have accessible units?
No, 1249 1/2 E 64th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1249 1/2 E 64th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1249 1/2 E 64th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1249 1/2 E 64th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1249 1/2 E 64th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Florence-Graham 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFlorence-Graham 3 Bedroom Apartments
Florence-Graham Apartments with GaragesFlorence-Graham Apartments with Parking
Florence-Graham Cheap Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CA
El Segundo, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles