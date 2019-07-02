Rent Calculator
1139 E 68th St
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:25 AM
1139 E 68th St
1139 East 68th Street
No Longer Available
Location
1139 East 68th Street, Florence-Graham, CA 90001
Florence-Graham
Amenities
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
remodeled single - Property Id: 121146
totally redone unit a must see to appreciate
min credit score 625
take home pay 2200
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121146
Property Id 121146
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4883450)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1139 E 68th St have any available units?
1139 E 68th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Florence-Graham, CA
.
Is 1139 E 68th St currently offering any rent specials?
1139 E 68th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1139 E 68th St pet-friendly?
No, 1139 E 68th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Florence-Graham
.
Does 1139 E 68th St offer parking?
No, 1139 E 68th St does not offer parking.
Does 1139 E 68th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1139 E 68th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1139 E 68th St have a pool?
No, 1139 E 68th St does not have a pool.
Does 1139 E 68th St have accessible units?
No, 1139 E 68th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1139 E 68th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1139 E 68th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1139 E 68th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1139 E 68th St does not have units with air conditioning.
