All apartments in Florence-Graham
Find more places like 1121 E 61st Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Florence-Graham, CA
/
1121 E 61st Place
Last updated December 6 2019 at 2:41 AM

1121 E 61st Place

1121 East 61st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Florence-Graham
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1121 East 61st Street, Florence-Graham, CA 90001
Florence-Graham

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
5 bed, 3 baths Newly built 2019 - Be the first to live in this beautiful home. This home will be ready to move in this December! Spacious, open and light! New Stoves and fridges included! These units feature an open floor plan, custom cabinets, quartz countertops in the kitchens and bathrooms, new appliances, low voltage LED lighting, automatic fire sprinkler system, custom window shades, laminate wood flooring, and oversized bedrooms. Drought resistance landscaping, covered/uncovered parking included! Se Habla Espanol.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 E 61st Place have any available units?
1121 E 61st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Florence-Graham, CA.
What amenities does 1121 E 61st Place have?
Some of 1121 E 61st Place's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 E 61st Place currently offering any rent specials?
1121 E 61st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 E 61st Place pet-friendly?
No, 1121 E 61st Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Florence-Graham.
Does 1121 E 61st Place offer parking?
Yes, 1121 E 61st Place offers parking.
Does 1121 E 61st Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 E 61st Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 E 61st Place have a pool?
No, 1121 E 61st Place does not have a pool.
Does 1121 E 61st Place have accessible units?
No, 1121 E 61st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 E 61st Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 E 61st Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 E 61st Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1121 E 61st Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Florence-Graham 1 BedroomsFlorence-Graham 3 Bedrooms
Florence-Graham Apartments with GarageFlorence-Graham Apartments with Parking
Florence-Graham Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CA
Topanga, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles