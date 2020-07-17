All apartments in Fallbrook
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

868 E. Alvarado Street #23

868 East Alvarado Street · (760) 945-8107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

868 East Alvarado Street, Fallbrook, CA 92028

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 868 E. Alvarado Street #23 · Avail. now

$1,688

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 945 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
868 E. Alvarado Street #23 ~ Charming Upstairs Condo in Fallbrook! - This is a two bedroom, two bathroom, 945 square foot condo in Fallbrook. This condo features fresh paint, newer carpet in bedrooms, laminate flooring and additional upgrades throughout. The HOA Community features a laundry room, playground, pool and spa. Only 6 blocks away from the back gate of Camp Pendleton!

Water and Trash are included, appliances include a gas range, a fridge, a microwave and a dishwasher. One carport parking space and one assigned open (non carport) parking space. Terms of this lease are for 6 months to start and renewable for one year thereafter.

Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com to apply online.

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

(RLNE5223383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

