Home
/
Fairhaven, CA
/
2398 Lincoln Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

2398 Lincoln Ave

2398 Lincoln Avenue · (707) 444-3835 ext. 123
Location

2398 Lincoln Avenue, Fairhaven, CA 95564
Peninsula

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2398 Lincoln Ave · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 978 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
APPROVED APPLICANT! AVAILABLE TBD July - Pet-friendly home close to the beach with a fully fenced yard! - APPROVED APPLICANT! The approved applicant is being given the opportunity to secure this property with a deposit and sign a lease. The property will remain marketed until the property is officially unavailable.

If you have applied for this property as your primary property of interest- we have attempted to contact you, please contact us at Support@RealHumboldt.com with your name and a different property of interest!

If you are interested in being on a waitlist for this property - please fill out the “Contact Us” form - and we will notify you if this property becomes available or if it has been rented.
________________________________________________________________

*Please note that the Available on date is an estimate based on the anticipated time it will take for all vendors to complete maintenance and is subject to change without notice.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW ALL OUR RENTALS & APPLY: https://www.rpmhumboldt.com/houses-rent

Pet-friendly home close to the beach with a fully fenced yard! This home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom! The kitchen comes complete with a gas range, refrigerator, microwave, disposal and dishwasher! This unit features gas heat, window covers, tile and hardwood flooring!! This home also features the convenience of a washer and dryer and covered carport parking. Cozy up with your pet by the wood burning stove or sit out in your fenced backyard on your patio that looks over a greenbelt!

LEASE LENGTH: 6 month lease
UTILITIES INCLUDED: N/A

TYPE: Home
YEAR BUILT: N/A
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 1
SQ FT: 978 sq ft

PARKING: Carport
FENCED YARD: Fully fenced
YARD CARE: Landlord is responsible for yard care
FIREPLACE: Wood burning stove

PET RULE: Will consider a pet with additional deposit and admin fee!

ABOUT PETS & BREED RESTRICTIONS:
RPM does not create breed restrictions, but, if they exist, RPM must enforce them. The Team Members at RPM love and care for animals and would gladly accept them for all properties, but breed restrictions are ultimately not up to RPM, as it is typically the Insurance Company that creates these restrictions. RPM cannot have any influence over the insurance a property owner selects to protect their property.
To learn more visit >> Apply.RPM101.com and look at our FAQ for breed restrictions

PROPERTY BREED RESTRICTIONS: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

SHOWINGS:
Please visit the following website to view the available showing times. Go here -> Showings.RPM101.com

Click on the “Schedule a Showing” button on the listing page, fill in your information, and click "View Available Times" to see if there are any available showings. If there is a showing available, please select it. Depending on the contact information you provide, you can receive a text and/or email confirming & reminding you of the showing!

In consideration for the attendees of all showings for the day, please be on time, we can only stay there approximately 5 minutes. If a property does not have listed times, it may be occupied or in the process of repairs and it is not available for showings at this time, but please check back at a later date.

If a property is occupied, we only show the unit to qualified applicants. You are welcome to apply to occupied units and, if qualified, we will schedule a showing time for you. Scheduled showings may be changed or cancelled at any time. We apologize for the inconvenience if this occurs, but in the event that we must cancel or reschedule a showing, you will be notified of this as soon as possible. If there is a cancellation, we will attempt to reschedule unless the property has been secured with a deposit and is being removed from the market.

HOW TO APPLY:
The applications are found on our website, www.realhumboldt.com, located on the listing page. Only apply once to your primary property of interest, your application is valid with for a full year. If your property of interest changes, simply email support with a new property of interest. If you are interested in more than one property of interest with our company, there is a section on the application where you can include your second and third choice, you will only be processed for one property at a time.
________________________________________________________________________

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $42 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* $250 increase in security deposit per pet (if applicable) and $25/month Pet Admin Fee per pet.

Liability Insurance - You may be required to provide evidence of tenant liability insurance prior to occupying the unit. More information will be provided with the offer to rent if you are approved and selected for a property. You can provide proof of coverage on or before your Lease Start Date or you can choose to be automatically enrolled for $100,000 of coverage for $12.50/month. Visit Insurance.RPM101.com for more info.

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change without notice.

Visit our website for a complete listing of available properties: www.RealHumboldt.com
DRE #01144072 | 710 E St., Ste. 205, Eureka, CA 95501. | FAQ: Apply.RPM101.com | Application fees apply | Please do not disturb tenants.

(RLNE5828409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

