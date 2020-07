Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator parking internet access accessible 24hr maintenance car charging carport cc payments coffee bar conference room e-payments key fob access online portal

Welcome home at Sunrise Residences! We are an exclusive apartment community, just recently completed, pet friendly, nestled among relaxing greenbelts within a quiet, gated community surrounded by a bustling, newly developed North Texas district of Fairfield, CA. We feature brand new eco-friendly apartments in a variety of styles, along with amenities such as electric vehicle charging stations, a community lounge and kitchen, in-unit washers and dryers, stainless steel appliances, open floorplans with 14-foot ceilings, etc. We look forward to simplifying your home search and resident experience.