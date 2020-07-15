Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub cable included granite counters oven Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard gym pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center cc payments e-payments media room online portal package receiving smoke-free community

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority. Please review our website to take advantage of our Virtual Tours and learn more about Self-Guided Tours.



Discover modern touches, comfort, and convenience at Renew Park Viva! Located off of I-80 in the heart of Solano County, the community provides easy access to Napa, San Francisco, and the Sacramento region. Renew Park Viva sits just minutes away from Travis Air Force Base, Solano County Westfield Mall, and everything that Fairfield has to offer. Each renovated home features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwaves, and private patio and balconies. Walk-in closets and washers and dryers are available in select homes. Residents are invited to relax poolside, enjoy the community lounge and BBQ area, play a round of tennis, or work out in the state-of-the-art fitness facility. Renew Park Viva is a pet-friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with a few breed restrictions.