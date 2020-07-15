All apartments in Fairfield
Find more places like ReNew Park Viva.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfield, CA
/
ReNew Park Viva
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

ReNew Park Viva

1111 Alaska Avenue · (707) 368-5541
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fairfield
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1111 Alaska Avenue, Fairfield, CA 94533

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from ReNew Park Viva.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
cable included
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
e-payments
media room
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority. Please review our website to take advantage of our Virtual Tours and learn more about Self-Guided Tours.

Discover modern touches, comfort, and convenience at Renew Park Viva! Located off of I-80 in the heart of Solano County, the community provides easy access to Napa, San Francisco, and the Sacramento region. Renew Park Viva sits just minutes away from Travis Air Force Base, Solano County Westfield Mall, and everything that Fairfield has to offer. Each renovated home features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwaves, and private patio and balconies. Walk-in closets and washers and dryers are available in select homes. Residents are invited to relax poolside, enjoy the community lounge and BBQ area, play a round of tennis, or work out in the state-of-the-art fitness facility. Renew Park Viva is a pet-friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with a few breed restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 for 1 pet; $750 for 2 pets.
fee:
limit: 2 pets per apartment.
rent: $25/month per pet.
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does ReNew Park Viva have any available units?
ReNew Park Viva doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfield, CA.
How much is rent in Fairfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairfield Rent Report.
What amenities does ReNew Park Viva have?
Some of ReNew Park Viva's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is ReNew Park Viva currently offering any rent specials?
ReNew Park Viva is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is ReNew Park Viva pet-friendly?
Yes, ReNew Park Viva is pet friendly.
Does ReNew Park Viva offer parking?
Yes, ReNew Park Viva offers parking.
Does ReNew Park Viva have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, ReNew Park Viva offers units with in unit laundry.
Does ReNew Park Viva have a pool?
Yes, ReNew Park Viva has a pool.
Does ReNew Park Viva have accessible units?
Yes, ReNew Park Viva has accessible units.
Does ReNew Park Viva have units with dishwashers?
Yes, ReNew Park Viva has units with dishwashers.
Interested in ReNew Park Viva?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bennington Apartments
2780 N Texas St
Fairfield, CA 94533
Park Crossing
2100 W Texas St
Fairfield, CA 94533
Waterscape
3001 N Texas St
Fairfield, CA 94533
Sunrise Residences
2750 North Texas Street
Fairfield, CA 94533
Berkshire Laurel Creek
2751 Peppertree Dr
Fairfield, CA 94533
The Pointe
2550 Hilborn Rd
Fairfield, CA 94534
Rolling Oaks
3700 Lyon Rd
Fairfield, CA 94534
Bridgeport Ranch
450 Pittman Rd
Fairfield, CA 94534

Similar Pages

Fairfield 1 BedroomsFairfield 2 Bedrooms
Fairfield Cheap PlacesFairfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Fairfield Pet Friendly PlacesSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Roseville, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CARedwood City, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CADavis, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Solano Community CollegeCollege of Alameda
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity