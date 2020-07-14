All apartments in Fairfield
Bridgeport Ranch
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Bridgeport Ranch

450 Pittman Rd · (833) 766-4510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

450 Pittman Rd, Fairfield, CA 94534

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 736 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,863

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 134 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,934

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 825 · Avail. now

$2,009

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bridgeport Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
fire pit
internet access
Welcome home to Bridgeport Ranch! We are nestled in the heart of Fairfield, California, adjacent to limitless dining, shopping and entertainment. You will find us conveniently located between Sacramento and San Francisco, near the wine country, just off Highway 80. Our beautiful community offers one or two bedroom homes offering gourmet kitchens with pantries, 9ft ceilings and more. Our friendly and professional staff can't wait to meet you and welcome you to your new home at Bridgeport Ranch today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Carports: $35/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bridgeport Ranch have any available units?
Bridgeport Ranch has 8 units available starting at $1,863 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fairfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Bridgeport Ranch have?
Some of Bridgeport Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bridgeport Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Bridgeport Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bridgeport Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, Bridgeport Ranch is pet friendly.
Does Bridgeport Ranch offer parking?
Yes, Bridgeport Ranch offers parking.
Does Bridgeport Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bridgeport Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bridgeport Ranch have a pool?
Yes, Bridgeport Ranch has a pool.
Does Bridgeport Ranch have accessible units?
Yes, Bridgeport Ranch has accessible units.
Does Bridgeport Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bridgeport Ranch has units with dishwashers.
