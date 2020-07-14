Bridgeport Ranch

Lease Length: 1-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Carports: $35/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.