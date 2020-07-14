Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport fire pit internet access

Welcome home to Bridgeport Ranch! We are nestled in the heart of Fairfield, California, adjacent to limitless dining, shopping and entertainment. You will find us conveniently located between Sacramento and San Francisco, near the wine country, just off Highway 80. Our beautiful community offers one or two bedroom homes offering gourmet kitchens with pantries, 9ft ceilings and more. Our friendly and professional staff can't wait to meet you and welcome you to your new home at Bridgeport Ranch today!