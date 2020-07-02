All apartments in Fairfield
Find more places like Avery Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfield, CA
/
Avery Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:04 PM

Avery Park

2000 Clay Bank Rd · (707) 205-3158
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fairfield
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2000 Clay Bank Rd, Fairfield, CA 94533

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C1 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit J1 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 955 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avery Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
in unit laundry
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Set in a gorgeous landscape amid mature trees and meandering green paths, Avery Park Apartments offers bright, beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Fairfield, CA. Five minutes to Travis Air Force Base and between the attractions of San Francisco Bay and the capital energy of Sacramento, our affordable apartment community puts work and play in easy reach. Whether you are headed to class at St. Marys College, running the dog at Waterfront Paw Park, or relaxing with a local vintage in the Northern California sun, youre always close to home at Avery Park Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $46 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: breed and weight restrictions apply
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avery Park have any available units?
Avery Park has 2 units available starting at $1,785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fairfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Avery Park have?
Some of Avery Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avery Park currently offering any rent specials?
Avery Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avery Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Avery Park is pet friendly.
Does Avery Park offer parking?
Yes, Avery Park offers parking.
Does Avery Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avery Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avery Park have a pool?
Yes, Avery Park has a pool.
Does Avery Park have accessible units?
No, Avery Park does not have accessible units.
Does Avery Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avery Park has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Avery Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bennington Apartments
2780 N Texas St
Fairfield, CA 94533
Park Crossing
2100 W Texas St
Fairfield, CA 94533
Sunrise Residences
2750 North Texas Street
Fairfield, CA 94533
Parkwood
2450 Peach Tree Dr
Fairfield, CA 94533
Berkshire Laurel Creek
2751 Peppertree Dr
Fairfield, CA 94533
The Pointe
2550 Hilborn Rd
Fairfield, CA 94534
Rolling Oaks
3700 Lyon Rd
Fairfield, CA 94534
Bridgeport Ranch
450 Pittman Rd
Fairfield, CA 94534

Similar Pages

Fairfield 1 BedroomsFairfield 2 Bedrooms
Fairfield Cheap PlacesFairfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Fairfield Pet Friendly PlacesSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Roseville, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CARedwood City, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CADavis, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Solano Community CollegeCollege of Alameda
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity