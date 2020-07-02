Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets in unit laundry bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Set in a gorgeous landscape amid mature trees and meandering green paths, Avery Park Apartments offers bright, beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Fairfield, CA. Five minutes to Travis Air Force Base and between the attractions of San Francisco Bay and the capital energy of Sacramento, our affordable apartment community puts work and play in easy reach. Whether you are headed to class at St. Marys College, running the dog at Waterfront Paw Park, or relaxing with a local vintage in the Northern California sun, youre always close to home at Avery Park Apartments.