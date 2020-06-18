Amenities
3405 Norwalk Place Available 06/16/20 Single Story West side home - Single story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, tile and wood laminate flooring thru-out. Newer kitchen appliances, newer interior paint, Good sized rear yard with fruit trees, interior laundry room,. Open House on Sunday December 15th from 12-1.
Apply online at www.SteverAndAssociates.com
Click the "Available Rentals" tab
Applicants reviewed on a first come first serve basis
Approved applicants can get showings prior to December 15th
(RLNE3369333)