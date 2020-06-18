All apartments in Fairfield
3405 Norwalk Place

3405 Norwalk Place · (707) 322-0943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3405 Norwalk Place, Fairfield, CA 94534

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3405 Norwalk Place · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1816 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3405 Norwalk Place Available 06/16/20 Single Story West side home - Single story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, tile and wood laminate flooring thru-out. Newer kitchen appliances, newer interior paint, Good sized rear yard with fruit trees, interior laundry room,. Open House on Sunday December 15th from 12-1.
Apply online at www.SteverAndAssociates.com
Click the "Available Rentals" tab
Applicants reviewed on a first come first serve basis

Approved applicants can get showings prior to December 15th

(RLNE3369333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3405 Norwalk Place have any available units?
3405 Norwalk Place has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fairfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairfield Rent Report.
Is 3405 Norwalk Place currently offering any rent specials?
3405 Norwalk Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 Norwalk Place pet-friendly?
No, 3405 Norwalk Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield.
Does 3405 Norwalk Place offer parking?
No, 3405 Norwalk Place does not offer parking.
Does 3405 Norwalk Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3405 Norwalk Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 Norwalk Place have a pool?
No, 3405 Norwalk Place does not have a pool.
Does 3405 Norwalk Place have accessible units?
No, 3405 Norwalk Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 Norwalk Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3405 Norwalk Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3405 Norwalk Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3405 Norwalk Place does not have units with air conditioning.
