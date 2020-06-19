All apartments in Fairfield
Find more places like
2007 Sousa Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfield, CA
/
2007 Sousa Court
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

2007 Sousa Court

2007 Sousa Court · (707) 879-1711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fairfield
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2007 Sousa Court, Fairfield, CA 94533

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1618 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 4 bed 2 bath home in Fairfield.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Summary of Rental Qualifications and Application Process: Required Information - 1. Government issued ID; 2. Last 2 months of pay stubs (If paid weekly, submit last 8 pay stubs. If paid bi-weekly or semi-monthly, submit last 4 pay stubs) -OR- if self-employed, submit Schedule 1040 of last 2 years of Federal tax returns.&nbsp;Application Fees - $45 non-refundable application fee must be paid for each occupant 18 years of age or older. ALL OF THE FOLLOWING WILL BE REQUIRED UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED IN THE RENTAL ADVERTISEMENT:&nbsp;Income and Credit Score - Gross income of 3 times the monthly rent and credit score of 600. Lease&nbsp;Term -&nbsp;12 month lease.&nbsp;Liability Waiver -&nbsp;Enrollment&nbsp;in property damage liability waiver and subject to additional rent of $19.95/mo. (details at&nbsp;norcalpm.com/pdlw).&nbsp;Pets - Excluding assistance animals, pets are not accepted unless otherwise specified in the advertisement. If advertisement specifies that pets are accepted, no more than 3 pets will be permitted. Pets and service animals will be required to submit pet applications for approval at norcalpm.com/pets. If approved, an increased deposit and monthly pet rent of $50 per pet will be required.&nbsp;Common Reasons to be Declined - Incomplete application, evictions, collections from landlords or utility companies, credit score below required minimum limit, insufficient income, unsatisfactory references, non-discharged bankruptcies, pets (aggressive breeds not permitted, see norcalpm.com/breeds), or move-in dates too far into the future. Felonies or criminal charges related to illegal manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance, bodily harm or destruction of property, or any sexual related offenses will be cause for a denied application. Time is of the Essence - Applications are processed in the order they are received. The first complete and qualified application will be awarded the right to lease the property. If approved, your application is good for 30 days. Your application file will be closed if we do not receive all necessary information within one week of submission. Availability and terms are subject to change. Real Property Management Select does not guarantee the accuracy of square footage on listing. $150 Resident Services Fee due upon move-in. Additional information can be viewed on our complete application found here. For USPS mailboxes, it is tenantâx80x99s responsibility to obtain key for mailbox through USPS to facilitate security of mail. Beware of Craigslist Scams -&nbsp;Real Property Management Select does not advertise rental properties on Craigslist.

Visit RealPropertySelect.com or call (707) 879-1711. Real Property Management Select is a California licensed real estate broker, and an Equal Housing Opportunity provider.
CalDRE 01929055

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2007 Sousa Court have any available units?
2007 Sousa Court has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fairfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairfield Rent Report.
Is 2007 Sousa Court currently offering any rent specials?
2007 Sousa Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 Sousa Court pet-friendly?
No, 2007 Sousa Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield.
Does 2007 Sousa Court offer parking?
No, 2007 Sousa Court does not offer parking.
Does 2007 Sousa Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2007 Sousa Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 Sousa Court have a pool?
No, 2007 Sousa Court does not have a pool.
Does 2007 Sousa Court have accessible units?
No, 2007 Sousa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 Sousa Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2007 Sousa Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2007 Sousa Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2007 Sousa Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Bennington Apartments
2780 N Texas St
Fairfield, CA 94533
Waterscape
3001 N Texas St
Fairfield, CA 94533
Sunrise Residences
2750 North Texas Street
Fairfield, CA 94533
Parkwood
2450 Peach Tree Dr
Fairfield, CA 94533
Berkshire Laurel Creek
2751 Peppertree Dr
Fairfield, CA 94533
The Pointe
2550 Hilborn Rd
Fairfield, CA 94534
Verdant at Green Valley
3900 Business Center Dr
Fairfield, CA 94534
Bridgeport Ranch
450 Pittman Rd
Fairfield, CA 94534

Similar Pages

Fairfield 1 BedroomsFairfield 2 BedroomsFairfield Apartments with ParkingFairfield Cheap PlacesFairfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CARoseville, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CARedwood City, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CADavis, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Solano Community CollegeCollege of AlamedaCalifornia College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay