All apartments in Fairfield
Find more places like
1786 Barton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfield, CA
/
1786 Barton Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

1786 Barton Drive

1786 Barton Drive · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fairfield
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1786 Barton Drive, Fairfield, CA 94534

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1786 Barton Drive Fairfield CA · Avail. now

$2,749

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2024 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,024 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full securi

(RLNE5887117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1786 Barton Drive have any available units?
1786 Barton Drive has a unit available for $2,749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fairfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1786 Barton Drive have?
Some of 1786 Barton Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1786 Barton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1786 Barton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1786 Barton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1786 Barton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield.
Does 1786 Barton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1786 Barton Drive offers parking.
Does 1786 Barton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1786 Barton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1786 Barton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1786 Barton Drive has a pool.
Does 1786 Barton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1786 Barton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1786 Barton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1786 Barton Drive has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Bennington Apartments
2780 N Texas St
Fairfield, CA 94533
Avery Park
2000 Clay Bank Rd
Fairfield, CA 94533
Park Crossing
2100 W Texas St
Fairfield, CA 94533
Waterscape
3001 N Texas St
Fairfield, CA 94533
Parkwood
2450 Peach Tree Dr
Fairfield, CA 94533
Berkshire Laurel Creek
2751 Peppertree Dr
Fairfield, CA 94533
The Pointe
2550 Hilborn Rd
Fairfield, CA 94534
Bridgeport Ranch
450 Pittman Rd
Fairfield, CA 94534

Similar Pages

Fairfield 1 BedroomsFairfield 2 BedroomsFairfield Cheap PlacesFairfield Dog Friendly ApartmentsFairfield Pet Friendly PlacesSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CARoseville, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAArden-Arcade, CALivermore, CAAlameda, CAVacaville, CADaly City, CADavis, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CASan Ramon, CAFoster City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Solano Community CollegeCollege of AlamedaCalifornia College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay