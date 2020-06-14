Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

33 Apartments for rent in Fairfax, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fairfax renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, partic...

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
7 Crescent Ln
7 Crescent Lane, Fairfax, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1548 sqft
Sun-filled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath contemporary single family home. Gorgeous hardwood floors, wood beamed living room ceiling, modern kitchen with stainless appliances & granite counter tops, fireplace, deck.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
266 CASCADE DR
266 Cascade Drive, Fairfax, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1200 sqft
Fairfax charmer - Very well maintained with decks and terraced garden. - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://youtu.

Last updated July 19
1 Unit Available
91 Meernaa Avenue
91 Meernaa Avenue, Fairfax, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
900 sqft
Fairfax ~ Close to Downtown ~ 2 bedrooms 1 bath ~ Available Now - Freshly updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath upper level unit with front and back decks and views!! Lots of light. Central heat & A/C. New flooring and fresh paint throughout.
Last updated June 14
Sleepy Hollow
1 Unit Available
30 Oak Knoll Dr
30 Oak Knoll Drive, Sleepy Hollow, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,900
3363 sqft
This stunning remodeled 5 bedroom home is located in Sleepy Hollow with lovely natural surroundings. Inside offers lots of natural light, beautiful wood floors throughout and soaring cathedral ceilings in the living room and the private master suite.

Last updated June 14
San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
1394 San Anselmo Avenue
1394 San Anselmo Avenue, San Anselmo, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$7,400
3048 sqft
Spacious and updated home located in the flats of San Anselmo. Conveniently located between downtown San Anselmo and Fairfax. Comfortable floor plan offers abundant space.

Last updated May 14
San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
141 San Francisco Blvd
141 San Francisco Boulevard, San Anselmo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1400 sqft
141 San Francisco Blvd Available 06/01/20 Lovely Home in San Anselmo For Rent - Hello Friends, 141 San Francisco Blvd, San Anselmo We are offering a unique opportunity to rent a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with an attached two car garage,
Last updated June 14
Marinwood
40 Units Available
Highlands of Marin
1001 Cresta Way, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,370
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,892
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Highlands of Marin offers remarkable amenities, premier resident services, and stylish apartments in San Rafael. Enjoy access to our on-site fitness center, business center, dog park, and swimming pools with cabanas and sun deck.
Last updated June 14
Downtown San Rafael
8 Units Available
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,055
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
472 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,575
898 sqft
Located within walking distance of 30 restaurants, 20 retail stores and 10 entertainment centers. Residents enjoy units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grill, elevator, fire pit, and pool.

Last updated June 13
San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
152 Barber Ave.
152 Barber Avenue, San Anselmo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2931 sqft
Gorgeous, Updated,Lovingly cared for.Best San Anselmo location! - VIDEO - FOUNDATION - - Available July 1st, 2020.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
131 Kent Ave
131 Kent Avenue, Kentfield, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
800 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Kentfield. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and laundry in building. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly.

Last updated January 24
Gerstle Park
1 Unit Available
45 Laurel Grove
45 Laurel Grove Ave, San Rafael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
2817 sqft
Lovely Laurel Grove Home - 2 OFFICES - VIEWS- POOL-FOUNDATION - Gorgeous custom-built home in coveted Laurel Grove neighborhood.
Last updated June 14
Southwest Novato
4 Units Available
Crooked Oak
130 Cielo Ln, Novato, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,465
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1010 sqft
Just off Highway 101 and Highway 39. Recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tubs and full concierge service. Garages available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14
24 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,475
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,844
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
Last updated June 14
Strawberry
15 Units Available
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,367
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,569
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,640
1355 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.
Last updated June 13
14 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,399
1853 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.
Last updated June 14
East Larkspur
28 Units Available
Larkspur Courts
100 Old Quarry Rd N, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,780
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,994
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,446
1278 sqft
Just off Highway 101 with views of Mount Tam and the Bay. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool, hot tub and playground. Updates in the apartments include granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14
11 Units Available
Madera Valley Apartments
1495 Casa Buena Dr, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,503
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,858
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,638
1080 sqft
There is so much to enjoy when you choose to live at Madera. Developed into the stunning hillside of Corte Madera, Madera Valley Apartment Homes offers you lavish living in the high desirable Marin County.
Last updated June 12
Central Novato
1 Unit Available
Mirabella
1145 Elm Drive, Novato, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mirabella in Novato. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 14
Nevada Street Valley
1 Unit Available
10 Ross Rd
10 Ross Road, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1088 sqft
PENDING with an APPLICATION. Please Inquire with the Office to be Added to the Wait List! ~ This stylish 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse has incredible views of the Bay.

Last updated June 14
Peacock Gap
1 Unit Available
67 Marin Bay Park Ct
67 Marin Bay Park Court, San Rafael, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3881 sqft
Located in a popular, gated community is this stunning, bright 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home with Bay Views! Inside offers over 3,850 square feet of bright and elegant living space featuring hardwood floors, an open floor plan, large windows to take in

Last updated June 14
Warner Canyon - Kite Hill
1 Unit Available
445 E Blithedale Ave
445 East Blithedale Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,450
1836 sqft
This is a must see 4 bedroom, 2 bath house in a fantastic Mill Valley location. Gorgeous hardwood floors, fireplace, spacious kitchen with lots of cupboard and counter space, washer & dryer.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
710 Hilary Drive
710 Hilary Drive, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1888 sqft
Charming 3BR/2BA in prime Tiburon location. Upgraded kitchen, new paint and carpet. Lovely garden setting and level back yard for barbeques and outdoor living. Wood burning stove and fireplace. Hardwood floors, skylights and wood beam ceilings.

Last updated June 13
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
101 Barbarree Way
101 Barbaree Way, Strawberry, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,800
1500 sqft
Breathtaking Views, Luxury Waterfront Living in Tiburon 3bed/3bth- FOUNDATION HOMES - The Pointe is a new collection of luxury residences in The Cove at Tiburon waterfront apartment community.

Last updated June 13
Homestead Valley
1 Unit Available
528 Montford Ave.
528 Montford Avenue, Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,950
3207 sqft
VIDEO! Stunning 4BD/3BA Overlooking Homestead Valley - Sweeping Views! - FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://www.youtube.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fairfax, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fairfax renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

