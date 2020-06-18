266 CASCADE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities concierge parking 24hr maintenance garage

Fairfax charmer - Very well maintained with decks and terraced garden. - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://youtu.be/MPH9GBrr83A



(UPDATE: Our team is delighted to hear from prospective new residents and we are making every (safe!) effort to virtually or remotely show our properties.)



Available Now!

In the heart of the Cascade Canyon, Fairfax (but not too deep), comes this stylish, hip & super charming home 3 minutes to downtown.

This property has been very well maintained. Featuring Hardwood floors throughout, spacious kitchen with update appliances, dual-paned windows and sliders, multiple decks, terraced garden and hardscape patio.



Main level features living, dining, kitchen and powder room. Kitchen features updated appliances with gas stove, built-in wine rack, lots of counter space and view of the back garden.



Down stairs features 3 beds and 1 full bath with access to decks from each bedroom.



Out back is a large sun deck off the master, hardscape patio off the dining and living room(s), and a wonderful terraced garden (drip irrigation) with a sun-patio at the top of the lot looking across the wooded hills of the canyon.



House also features Large 2-car garage with Washer/Dryer



3 Bed/1.5 bath ~ 1200 square feet**

Hardwood throughout

New gas Stove and Microwave

Serene Wooded Setting

Large lot with fenced back yard

Dual-pane windows

Available Now!



**?Square footage per owner - not verified by agent

* Garden service included



—



If you have any specific questions about this property, please call or text MIKE @ 415-915-7085



(RLNE5809867)