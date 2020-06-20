All apartments in Fair Oaks
Find more places like 7532 Fairway Two Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Oaks, CA
/
7532 Fairway Two Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

7532 Fairway Two Ave.

7532 Fairway Two Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fair Oaks
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7532 Fairway Two Avenue, Fair Oaks, CA 95628

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
Super Cute !!! 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath House in Fair Oaks - Lovely updated 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Condo in the heart of Fair Oaks, Gated Community, Pool, 2 space covered carport. Close to schools, restaurants, and shopping. Located right next to North Ridge County Club.

Owner Pays Sewer & Garbage, Tenant Pays Water

No Evictions, Pets Negotiable, Application and more information available on our website CapitalMgnt.com

Apply online CapitalMgnt.com

OPEN HOUSE 6/5 Friday from 6 to 7pm!

(RLNE5802838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7532 Fairway Two Ave. have any available units?
7532 Fairway Two Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, CA.
What amenities does 7532 Fairway Two Ave. have?
Some of 7532 Fairway Two Ave.'s amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7532 Fairway Two Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7532 Fairway Two Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7532 Fairway Two Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7532 Fairway Two Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 7532 Fairway Two Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 7532 Fairway Two Ave. does offer parking.
Does 7532 Fairway Two Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7532 Fairway Two Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7532 Fairway Two Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 7532 Fairway Two Ave. has a pool.
Does 7532 Fairway Two Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7532 Fairway Two Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7532 Fairway Two Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7532 Fairway Two Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7532 Fairway Two Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7532 Fairway Two Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crest at Fair Oaks
10523 Fair Oaks Blvd
Fair Oaks, CA 95628
The Fountains of Fair Oaks
4800 Sunset Terrace
Fair Oaks, CA 95628
Sungarden Apartments
8176 Greenback Ln
Fair Oaks, CA 95628
Eclipse 96 Apartments
12202 Fair Oaks Blvd
Fair Oaks, CA 95628
Hazel Ranch
8842 Winding Way
Fair Oaks, CA 95628
98Hundred
9800 Fair Oaks Blvd
Fair Oaks, CA 95628

Similar Pages

Fair Oaks 1 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Fair Oaks Apartments with Washer-DryerFair Oaks Cheap Places
Fair Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CA
Rancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAOrangevale, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CADixon, CAAuburn, CA
La Riviera, CAGold River, CANorth Auburn, CALinda, CAGrass Valley, CAOakley, CAFlorin, CAPlacerville, CAWoodland, CAParkway, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
Solano Community College