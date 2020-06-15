7450 Tierra Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Beautifully Updated 2bd/2ba Fair Oaks Duplex with 1 Car Garage - Call Today! - This beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is located in Fair Oaks near San Juan Avenue & Winding Way. Close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, Sunrise Mall shopping area, minutes from Old Town Fair Oaks, American River Parkway, freeway access and more...



Amenities include living room, vaulted ceilings, dining area, updated kitchen with lots of cabinet & counter space, granite counters, dishwasher, range, disposal, laundry hook ups, central heat & air, lots of storage, one car garage. fenced yard. *Fireplace not to be used.



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $125.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.

For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015.

The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.



