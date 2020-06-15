All apartments in Fair Oaks
Find more places like 7450 Tierra Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Oaks, CA
/
7450 Tierra Way
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:43 AM

7450 Tierra Way

7450 Tierra Way · (916) 597-2015 ext. 113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fair Oaks
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7450 Tierra Way, Fair Oaks, CA 95628

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7450 Tierra Way · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Beautifully Updated 2bd/2ba Fair Oaks Duplex with 1 Car Garage - Call Today! - This beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is located in Fair Oaks near San Juan Avenue & Winding Way. Close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, Sunrise Mall shopping area, minutes from Old Town Fair Oaks, American River Parkway, freeway access and more...

Amenities include living room, vaulted ceilings, dining area, updated kitchen with lots of cabinet & counter space, granite counters, dishwasher, range, disposal, laundry hook ups, central heat & air, lots of storage, one car garage. fenced yard. *Fireplace not to be used.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $125.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.
For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015.
The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.

(RLNE5657640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7450 Tierra Way have any available units?
7450 Tierra Way has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7450 Tierra Way have?
Some of 7450 Tierra Way's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7450 Tierra Way currently offering any rent specials?
7450 Tierra Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7450 Tierra Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7450 Tierra Way is pet friendly.
Does 7450 Tierra Way offer parking?
Yes, 7450 Tierra Way does offer parking.
Does 7450 Tierra Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7450 Tierra Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7450 Tierra Way have a pool?
No, 7450 Tierra Way does not have a pool.
Does 7450 Tierra Way have accessible units?
No, 7450 Tierra Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7450 Tierra Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7450 Tierra Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 7450 Tierra Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7450 Tierra Way has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7450 Tierra Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eclipse 96 Apartments
12202 Fair Oaks Blvd
Fair Oaks, CA 95628
98Hundred
9800 Fair Oaks Blvd
Fair Oaks, CA 95628
Sungarden Apartments
8176 Greenback Ln
Fair Oaks, CA 95628
Hazel Ranch
8842 Winding Way
Fair Oaks, CA 95628
The Fountains of Fair Oaks
4800 Sunset Terrace
Fair Oaks, CA 95628

Similar Pages

Fair Oaks 1 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Fair Oaks Apartments with Washer-DryerFair Oaks Cheap Places
Fair Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CA
Rancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAOrangevale, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CADixon, CAAuburn, CA
La Riviera, CAGold River, CANorth Auburn, CALinda, CAGrass Valley, CAOakley, CAFlorin, CAPlacerville, CAWoodland, CAParkway, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
Solano Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity