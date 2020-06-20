All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

5840 Shelldrake Court

5840 Shelldrake Ct · (916) 597-2015 ext. 113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5840 Shelldrake Ct, Fair Oaks, CA 95628

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5840 Shelldrake Court · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1049 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Spacious 2bd/2ba Fair Oaks Duplex with Garage - This Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is located in Fair Oaks off Fair Oaks Blvd between Greenback Lane and Madison Avenue close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, Sunrise Mall shopping area and more. It's near excellent schools in the San Juan School District.

This duplex has new carpet & paint. Amenities include living room, dining area, fireplace(decorative only - not working), dishwasher, range, disposal, central heat & air, indoor laundry area, 1 car garage, patio, large fenced backyard. Cats and small Dogs allowed with an additional monthly pet rent of $45.00.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, . Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $95.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.
For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015.
The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5780454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

