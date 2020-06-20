5840 Shelldrake Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

Spacious 2bd/2ba Fair Oaks Duplex with Garage - This Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is located in Fair Oaks off Fair Oaks Blvd between Greenback Lane and Madison Avenue close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, Sunrise Mall shopping area and more. It's near excellent schools in the San Juan School District.



This duplex has new carpet & paint. Amenities include living room, dining area, fireplace(decorative only - not working), dishwasher, range, disposal, central heat & air, indoor laundry area, 1 car garage, patio, large fenced backyard. Cats and small Dogs allowed with an additional monthly pet rent of $45.00.



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, . Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $95.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.

For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015.

The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.



No Pets Allowed



