5533 East Knoll Dr

Amenities
Go to our website to schedule a viewing at: a1propmgmt.com/viewing-page/
Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Duplex in Fair Oaks! This property includes a:
-Attached 2 car garage
-Laminate flooring and carpeting throughout
-Fireplace in living room
-Spacious living and dining room
-Kitchen includes granite counter tops, oak cabinets, dishwasher, & electric stove
-Spacious bedrooms
-Central heat/air
-Large fenced backyard
-Washer/dryer hookups in garage
-Plus the owner pays the water, sewer, and trash!
-This property is located close to Bella Vista High School, Fair Oaks Park, and lots of restaurants on Sunrise Blvd!
A-1 Property Management & Real Estate Services
966-8000-Office
4465 Granite Dr Suite 1015
Rocklin, CA 95677
Website: a1propmgmt.com -Apply Online
BRE License #01368020
Rental Qualifications:
-Make 2 and a half times the monthly rent with verifiable income
-Zero evictions
-Good rental verification
-650+ credit score is preferable
-1 pet is allowed with an additional deposit and $30/month pet rent
-You must view the property before we process your application-
-All adults over the age of 18 must each submit an application
-Applications include a non refundable $50 credit and background check fee-
-Applications missing information will not be processed