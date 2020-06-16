5533 East Knoll Dr

Amenities

Go to our website to schedule a viewing at: a1propmgmt.com/viewing-page/



Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Duplex in Fair Oaks! This property includes a:



-Attached 2 car garage



-Laminate flooring and carpeting throughout



-Fireplace in living room



-Spacious living and dining room



-Kitchen includes granite counter tops, oak cabinets, dishwasher, & electric stove



-Spacious bedrooms



-Central heat/air



-Large fenced backyard



-Washer/dryer hookups in garage



-Plus the owner pays the water, sewer, and trash!



-This property is located close to Bella Vista High School, Fair Oaks Park, and lots of restaurants on Sunrise Blvd!



A-1 Property Management & Real Estate Services

966-8000-Office

4465 Granite Dr Suite 1015

Rocklin, CA 95677

Website: a1propmgmt.com -Apply Online

BRE License #01368020



Rental Qualifications:

-Make 2 and a half times the monthly rent with verifiable income

-Zero evictions

-Good rental verification

-650+ credit score is preferable

-1 pet is allowed with an additional deposit and $30/month pet rent



-You must view the property before we process your application-

-All adults over the age of 18 must each submit an application

-Applications include a non refundable $50 credit and background check fee-

-Applications missing information will not be processed