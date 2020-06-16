All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated April 20 2020 at 2:17 AM

5533 East Knoll Dr

5533 East Knoll Drive · (657) 201-5780
Location

5533 East Knoll Drive, Fair Oaks, CA 95628

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Go to our website to schedule a viewing at: a1propmgmt.com/viewing-page/

Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Duplex in Fair Oaks! This property includes a:

-Attached 2 car garage

-Laminate flooring and carpeting throughout

-Fireplace in living room

-Spacious living and dining room

-Kitchen includes granite counter tops, oak cabinets, dishwasher, & electric stove

-Spacious bedrooms

-Central heat/air

-Large fenced backyard

-Washer/dryer hookups in garage

-Plus the owner pays the water, sewer, and trash!

-This property is located close to Bella Vista High School, Fair Oaks Park, and lots of restaurants on Sunrise Blvd!

A-1 Property Management & Real Estate Services
966-8000-Office
4465 Granite Dr Suite 1015
Rocklin, CA 95677
Website: a1propmgmt.com -Apply Online
BRE License #01368020

Rental Qualifications:
-Make 2 and a half times the monthly rent with verifiable income
-Zero evictions
-Good rental verification
-650+ credit score is preferable
-1 pet is allowed with an additional deposit and $30/month pet rent

-You must view the property before we process your application-
-All adults over the age of 18 must each submit an application
-Applications include a non refundable $50 credit and background check fee-
-Applications missing information will not be processed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5533 East Knoll Dr have any available units?
5533 East Knoll Dr has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5533 East Knoll Dr have?
Some of 5533 East Knoll Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5533 East Knoll Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5533 East Knoll Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5533 East Knoll Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5533 East Knoll Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5533 East Knoll Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5533 East Knoll Dr does offer parking.
Does 5533 East Knoll Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5533 East Knoll Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5533 East Knoll Dr have a pool?
No, 5533 East Knoll Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5533 East Knoll Dr have accessible units?
No, 5533 East Knoll Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5533 East Knoll Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5533 East Knoll Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5533 East Knoll Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5533 East Knoll Dr has units with air conditioning.
