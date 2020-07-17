All apartments in Eureka
Find more places like 3526 Utah Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eureka, CA
/
3526 Utah Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3526 Utah Street

3526 Utah Street · (707) 444-3835 ext. 123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Eureka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3526 Utah Street, Eureka, CA 95503
Eureka City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3526 Utah Street · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
APPROVED APPLICANT! AVAILABLE TBD Aug - Spacious, pet-friendly home features a partially fenced yard! - APPROVED APPLICANT! The approved applicant is being given the opportunity to secure this property with a deposit and sign a lease. The property will remain marketed until the property is officially unavailable.

If you have applied for this property as your primary property of interest- we have attempted to contact you, please contact us at Support@RealHumboldt.com with your name and a different property of interest!

If you are interested in being on a waitlist for this property - please fill out the “Contact Us” form - and we will notify you if this property becomes available or if it has been rented.
________________________________________________________________

*Please note that the Available on dates is an estimate and is subject to change without notice.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW ALL OUR RENTALS & APPLY: https://www.rpmhumboldt.com/houses-rent

TAKE THE VIDEO TOUR: Coming soon!

This pet-friendly home features a partially fenced yard! This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The kitchen includes a gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher and a garbage disposal. The unit has carpet flooring, gas heating, window coverings, a washer & dryer, partially fenced back yard and double car garage with opener! This unit will not last long, email us today!

LEASE LENGTH: Month to month
UTILITIES INCLUDED: N/A

TYPE: House
YEAR BUILT: N/A
BEDROOMS:3
BATHROOMS: 2
SQ FT: N/A

GARAGE: N/A
FENCED YARD: Partial
YARD CARE: Landscaping to be maintained by tenant.

PET RULE: Will consider a pet with additional deposit and admin fee

ABOUT BREED RESTRICTIONS:
RPM does not create breed restrictions, but, if they exist, RPM must enforce them. The Team Members at RPM love and care for animals and would gladly accept them for all properties, but breed restrictions are ultimately not up to RPM, as it is typically the Insurance Company that creates these restrictions.
To learn more visit >> Apply.RPM101.com and look at our FAQ for breed restrictions

PROPERTY BREED RESTRICTIONS: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SHOWINGS:
Please visit the following website to view the available showing times. Go here -> Showings.RPM101.com

Click on the “Schedule a Showing” button on the listing page, fill in your information, and click "View Available Times" to see if there are any available showings. If there is a showing available, please select it. Depending on the contact information you provide, you can receive a text and/or email confirming & reminding you of the showing!

In consideration for the attendees of all showings for the day, please be on time, we can only stay there approximately 5 minutes. If a property does not have listed times, it may be occupied or in the process of repairs and it is not available for showings at this time, but please check back at a later date.

If a property is occupied, we only show the unit to qualified applicants. You are welcome to apply to occupied units and, if qualified, we will schedule a showing time for you. Scheduled showings may be changed or cancelled at any time. We apologize for the inconvenience if this occurs, but in the event that we must cancel or reschedule a showing, you will be notified of this as soon as possible. If there is a cancellation, we will attempt to reschedule unless the property has been secured with a deposit and is being removed from the market.

HOW TO APPLY:
The applications are found on our website, www.RealHumboldt.com, located on the listing page. Only apply once to your primary property of interest, your application is valid with for a full year. If your property of interest changes, simply email support with a new property of interest. If you are interested in more than one property of interest with our company, there is a section on the application where you can include your second and third choice, you will only be processed for one property at a time.

_________________________________________________________________________

-- Want to see all of our upcoming listings the moment we post them? --
They are all posted on our social media! Follow >> @RealHumboldt

Facebook - Instagram - Twitter - Pinterest - Google+

_________________________________________________________________________

-- We want your feedback --
We are listening - your feedback matters and helps us improve and grow as a company
Visit >> Feedback.RPM101.com
Your feedback will go directly to the President of our company and we will get back to you.
________________________________________________________________________

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $42 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* $250 increase in security deposit per pet (if applicable) and $25/month Pet Admin Fee per pet.

Liability Insurance - You may be required to provide evidence of tenant liability insurance prior to occupying the unit. More information will be provided with the offer to rent if you are approved and selected for a property. You can provide proof of coverage on or before your Lease Start Date or you can choose to be automatically enrolled for $100,000 of coverage for $12.50/month. Visit Insurance.RPM101.com for more info.

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change without notice.

Visit our website for a complete listing of available properties: www.RealHumboldt.com
DRE #01144072 | 710 E St., Ste. 205, Eureka, CA 95501. | FAQ: Apply.RPM101.com | Application fees apply | Please do not disturb tenants.

(RLNE2145901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3526 Utah Street have any available units?
3526 Utah Street has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3526 Utah Street have?
Some of 3526 Utah Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3526 Utah Street currently offering any rent specials?
3526 Utah Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3526 Utah Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3526 Utah Street is pet friendly.
Does 3526 Utah Street offer parking?
Yes, 3526 Utah Street offers parking.
Does 3526 Utah Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3526 Utah Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3526 Utah Street have a pool?
No, 3526 Utah Street does not have a pool.
Does 3526 Utah Street have accessible units?
No, 3526 Utah Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3526 Utah Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3526 Utah Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3526 Utah Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3526 Utah Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3526 Utah Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Eureka 3 BedroomsEureka Apartments with Garages
Eureka Apartments with ParkingEureka Dog Friendly Apartments
Eureka Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

McKinleyville, CA
Arcata, CA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity