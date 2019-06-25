10546 Valle Vista Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking bbq/grill dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Spacious Ranch Style House - An Entertainers Dream! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath single-level ranch style house approximately 2450 sqft. with exceptional 4 car garage in a secluded area of Lakeside yet close to parks, shopping, freeways, golf course & more! Available now for immediate move-in.



*Recent remodel

*Central A/C & forced heat

*Newer carpet

*Newer windows

*Skylights allow plenty of beautiful natural light

*Vaulted ceilings & natural wood beam-style construction

*Lighted ceiling fans throughout; recessed, track & staunch lighting

*Alarm system

*Hot water on demand

*Plenty of parking including room for RV or boat

*Gorgeous tiled patio for entertaining has sun cover, bar & BBQ grill; inner area fenced & yard with outdoor fire place

*Updated kitchen with custom Hickory wood cabinets, Granite counters, Stainless Steel fridge, built-in gas cook-top, electric oven, built-in dual door Stainless Steel dish washer, under cabinet lights & microwave

*Spacious family room for entertaining; theater ready, shelving for surround speakers, access to the back yard & great patio with BBQ grill/bar area

*Beautiful dining room with hardwood floors; access to back yard & patio with BBQ grill/bar area

*Sound proof 960sqft 4 car garage great for home business includes A/C, sealed floors, built-in shop-vac, cabinets & remotes

*Extra large master bedroom has French doors, private bath with jetted tub; three sinks, walk-in closet with custom wood cabinets for organization, bunker safe & track lighting

*Newer, digital, full-size washer & dryer

*Dog(s) ONLY with approval. Meet & greet required. No cats. No horses.

*Good Credit Required. Renters Insurance Required. No Co-Signers.

*1 year lease. Rent $2,595. Deposit $2,600 O.A.C.



-10546 Valle Vista Road, Lakeside, CA 92040

Call Mike 619-432-2340 to schedule at time to view.



Our application can be accessed here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf



Virtual tour: https://youtu.be/nfPcb4TgG7A



(RLNE4953665)