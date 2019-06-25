All apartments in Eucalyptus Hills
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

10546 Valle Vista Road

10546 Valle Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

10546 Valle Vista Road, Eucalyptus Hills, CA 92040
Eucalyptus Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Spacious Ranch Style House - An Entertainers Dream! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath single-level ranch style house approximately 2450 sqft. with exceptional 4 car garage in a secluded area of Lakeside yet close to parks, shopping, freeways, golf course & more! Available now for immediate move-in.

*Recent remodel
*Central A/C & forced heat
*Newer carpet
*Newer windows
*Skylights allow plenty of beautiful natural light
*Vaulted ceilings & natural wood beam-style construction
*Lighted ceiling fans throughout; recessed, track & staunch lighting
*Alarm system
*Hot water on demand
*Plenty of parking including room for RV or boat
*Gorgeous tiled patio for entertaining has sun cover, bar & BBQ grill; inner area fenced & yard with outdoor fire place
*Updated kitchen with custom Hickory wood cabinets, Granite counters, Stainless Steel fridge, built-in gas cook-top, electric oven, built-in dual door Stainless Steel dish washer, under cabinet lights & microwave
*Spacious family room for entertaining; theater ready, shelving for surround speakers, access to the back yard & great patio with BBQ grill/bar area
*Beautiful dining room with hardwood floors; access to back yard & patio with BBQ grill/bar area
*Sound proof 960sqft 4 car garage great for home business includes A/C, sealed floors, built-in shop-vac, cabinets & remotes
*Extra large master bedroom has French doors, private bath with jetted tub; three sinks, walk-in closet with custom wood cabinets for organization, bunker safe & track lighting
*Newer, digital, full-size washer & dryer
*Dog(s) ONLY with approval. Meet & greet required. No cats. No horses.
*Good Credit Required. Renters Insurance Required. No Co-Signers.
*1 year lease. Rent $2,595. Deposit $2,600 O.A.C.

-10546 Valle Vista Road, Lakeside, CA 92040
Call Mike 619-432-2340 to schedule at time to view.

Our application can be accessed here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf

Virtual tour: https://youtu.be/nfPcb4TgG7A

(RLNE4953665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10546 Valle Vista Road have any available units?
10546 Valle Vista Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eucalyptus Hills, CA.
What amenities does 10546 Valle Vista Road have?
Some of 10546 Valle Vista Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10546 Valle Vista Road currently offering any rent specials?
10546 Valle Vista Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10546 Valle Vista Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10546 Valle Vista Road is pet friendly.
Does 10546 Valle Vista Road offer parking?
Yes, 10546 Valle Vista Road offers parking.
Does 10546 Valle Vista Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10546 Valle Vista Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10546 Valle Vista Road have a pool?
No, 10546 Valle Vista Road does not have a pool.
Does 10546 Valle Vista Road have accessible units?
No, 10546 Valle Vista Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10546 Valle Vista Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10546 Valle Vista Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 10546 Valle Vista Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10546 Valle Vista Road has units with air conditioning.
