Latitude 33

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center courtyard elevator gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to latitude33 apartment community, a brand new collection of two neighborhoods for rent in Escondido, California, offers a unique rental opportunity with resort-style amenities including resort-style pool & spa with Wi-Fi access, outdoor entertainment area & TV wall, outdoor fireplace with barbecues, two health & fitness centers, two e-business centers, executive conference center with HDTV, billiards & game room and pet spa. latitude33 towns are spacious 2-3 bedroom 3-level townhomes that feature attached garages and privacy gates. latitude33 midrise are 1-2 bedroom apartments that offer controlled access parking garage. All residences feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops & stainless appliances, in-home washers & dryers and expansive decks. Ideally located in North San Diego County, latitude33 is near California Center for the Arts, Cal State University San Marcos, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, Vista, Santa Fe, Carlsbad and Encinitas.