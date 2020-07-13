All apartments in Escondido
Latitude 33
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:46 PM

Latitude 33

Open Now until 6pm
515 Meander Glen · (760) 957-0455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

515 Meander Glen, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Price and availability

VERIFIED 41 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 505 · Avail. now

$2,018

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 928 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 490MG · Avail. Aug 16

$1,844

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 936 sqft

Unit 386IG · Avail. Aug 14

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 936 sqft

Unit 368IG · Avail. Aug 28

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 936 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 372IG · Avail. Jul 24

$2,765

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1424 sqft

Unit 492MG · Avail. now

$2,832

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1424 sqft

Unit 486MG · Avail. Jul 25

$2,955

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1424 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Latitude 33.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to latitude33 apartment community, a brand new collection of two neighborhoods for rent in Escondido, California, offers a unique rental opportunity with resort-style amenities including resort-style pool & spa with Wi-Fi access, outdoor entertainment area & TV wall, outdoor fireplace with barbecues, two health & fitness centers, two e-business centers, executive conference center with HDTV, billiards & game room and pet spa. latitude33 towns are spacious 2-3 bedroom 3-level townhomes that feature attached garages and privacy gates. latitude33 midrise are 1-2 bedroom apartments that offer controlled access parking garage. All residences feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops & stainless appliances, in-home washers & dryers and expansive decks. Ideally located in North San Diego County, latitude33 is near California Center for the Arts, Cal State University San Marcos, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, Vista, Santa Fe, Carlsbad and Encinitas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply; Select Homes Only
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Latitude 33 have any available units?
Latitude 33 has 11 units available starting at $1,844 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does Latitude 33 have?
Some of Latitude 33's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Latitude 33 currently offering any rent specials?
Latitude 33 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Latitude 33 pet-friendly?
Yes, Latitude 33 is pet friendly.
Does Latitude 33 offer parking?
Yes, Latitude 33 offers parking.
Does Latitude 33 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Latitude 33 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Latitude 33 have a pool?
Yes, Latitude 33 has a pool.
Does Latitude 33 have accessible units?
No, Latitude 33 does not have accessible units.
Does Latitude 33 have units with dishwashers?
No, Latitude 33 does not have units with dishwashers.
