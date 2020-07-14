All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like Juniper Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
Juniper Terrace
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM

Juniper Terrace

1580 S Juniper St S · (442) 777-6473
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
MOVE IN SPECIAL One Month Off!! Call in for details
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Central Escondido
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1580 S Juniper St S, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Juniper Terrace.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
Northeast of downtown sunny San Diego, City Terraces Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of luxury living. Whether it be a relaxing night of beautiful city views or a sophisticated night out spent with delicious food and quality shopping, City Terraces Apartments gives you the features youre looking for at the price you want.\n\nOur convenient location and upgraded amenities give you the most out of your day with restaurants, parks, and shopping within minutes. Take advantage of our gym, refreshing pool, relaxing jacuzzi, or sophisticated lounge area. Our BBQ area will make you the hit of the neighborhood, and our central AC will leave you ready to face the day. Come home to a better life at City Terraces Apartments in Escondido.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $48
Deposit: $500 (OAC)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: 25 lbs Max ; Dogs must be apartment friendly; Call for Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: 2 Car Garage Parking and Off Street Parking.
Storage Details: Storage Room in Balcony/Patio

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Juniper Terrace have any available units?
Juniper Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does Juniper Terrace have?
Some of Juniper Terrace's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Juniper Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Juniper Terrace is offering the following rent specials: MOVE IN SPECIAL One Month Off!! Call in for details
Is Juniper Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Juniper Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Juniper Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Juniper Terrace offers parking.
Does Juniper Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Juniper Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Juniper Terrace have a pool?
Yes, Juniper Terrace has a pool.
Does Juniper Terrace have accessible units?
No, Juniper Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Juniper Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Juniper Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Juniper Terrace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Elan Felicita Creek
301 W Vermont Ave
Escondido, CA 92025
Elan River Village
1845 N Broadway
Escondido, CA 92026
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92026
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92027
Grand Regency
2050 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with PoolEscondido Cheap Places
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity