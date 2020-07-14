Juniper Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry bbq/grill guest parking hot tub

Northeast of downtown sunny San Diego, City Terraces Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of luxury living. Whether it be a relaxing night of beautiful city views or a sophisticated night out spent with delicious food and quality shopping, City Terraces Apartments gives you the features youre looking for at the price you want.



Our convenient location and upgraded amenities give you the most out of your day with restaurants, parks, and shopping within minutes. Take advantage of our gym, refreshing pool, relaxing jacuzzi, or sophisticated lounge area. Our BBQ area will make you the hit of the neighborhood, and our central AC will leave you ready to face the day. Come home to a better life at City Terraces Apartments in Escondido.