Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub dog grooming area shuffle board

Haven76 is Escondido's most refined apartment community with its brand new one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. Located in South Escondido, it's mere minutes from the city center, but just far enough away to feel removed. For the city-commuters, San Diego lies 25 minutes down the freeway. Close to Kit Carson Park, Felicita Park, as well as many others, outdoor activity is a plenty, as is shopping at the nearby Westfield Mall. Looking to refuel or recharge at the end of the day? Then take refuge at one of the many great restaurants, wineries, or breweries found in Escondido.