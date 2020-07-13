All apartments in Escondido
Emerald Glen
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

Emerald Glen

1361 W 9th Ave · (760) 201-1277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
2 Months Free Rent. 2nd and 3rd Month Free. Must Move-In by 07/31/20.
Location

1361 W 9th Ave, Escondido, CA 92029
Felicita

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0906 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

Unit 0214 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

Unit 0604 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0100 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 871 sqft

Unit 1614 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 871 sqft

Unit 1206 · Avail. Aug 30

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 871 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Emerald Glen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
game room
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
carport
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Live a perpetual vacation at Altair Apartments! From high-end amenities and open-space layouts to an address close to everything, you receive it all by making one of our Escondido, CA, apartments your next home. Join us and squeeze out everything good life has to offer, together with your four-legged friends!

No half measures were taken when considering the comfort of our revamped one and two-bedroom apartments, and that’s why you’ll find entertainment and comfort all in the same spot. The contemporary interiors pave the way to a truly relaxing nest and are framed by elegant touches such as LED lighting, wood-style flooring, and custom cabinetry. Private patios/balconies complete the picture, while the full-size W/D set and essential stainless-steel appliances make chores as easy as ABC. On our community grounds, you get to enjoy a host of leisure and socializing options. Among them, you have a game room with billiards table, two sparkling swimming pools with a jacuzzi, a media room,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply; Select Homes Only

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Emerald Glen have any available units?
Emerald Glen has 17 units available starting at $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does Emerald Glen have?
Some of Emerald Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Emerald Glen currently offering any rent specials?
Emerald Glen is offering the following rent specials: 2 Months Free Rent. 2nd and 3rd Month Free. Must Move-In by 07/31/20.
Is Emerald Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, Emerald Glen is pet friendly.
Does Emerald Glen offer parking?
Yes, Emerald Glen offers parking.
Does Emerald Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Emerald Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Emerald Glen have a pool?
Yes, Emerald Glen has a pool.
Does Emerald Glen have accessible units?
No, Emerald Glen does not have accessible units.
Does Emerald Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Emerald Glen has units with dishwashers.
